Haze in Singapore: Companies step up precautions for outdoor workers

SINGAPORE: Companies are stepping up precautions for employees amid the ongoing haze, with some prepared to introduce additional measures if air quality worsens.

Several firms have begun distributing N95 masks and issuing health reminders.

For workers who spend long hours outdoors, employers are also looking at ways to reduce their exposure should conditions deteriorate.

N95 & DAILY BRIEFINGS FOR POSTMEN

At Singapore Post (SingPost), business remains as usual as employees sort and deliver mail and parcels.

But before postmen head out on their rounds, they are also being handed N95 masks, which help to filter out airborne particles.

SingPost has secured a nine-week supply to distribute to staff daily across its operations.

"We have also reminded our staff to top up their water bottles and to keep hydrated,” said the company’s head of operations, Mr Goh Chee Hiong.

“At the same time, to monitor their health symptoms, especially breathlessness or eye irritation.”

Mr Goh added that employees presenting symptoms should report to their supervisors so the postal operator can make arrangements for them to rest.