Water activities at Pandan Reservoir suspended after crocodile sighting

SINGAPORE: Water activities at Pandan Reservoir have been suspended after a crocodile was spotted there on Thursday (Aug 20) afternoon, national water agency PUB said.

PUB said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the sighting at about 3pm and it informed the National Parks Board (NParks).

The Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were told to suspend all water activities in the reservoir. Pandan Reservoir borders Teban Gardens and is Singapore's largest service reservoir.

NParks and PUB are conducting search and capture operations in the area.

"Signage is also being installed around the reservoir to alert members of the public and advise them to exercise caution," said PUB.

It added that the creature was likely to be an estuarine crocodile, based on a photo it saw.