Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to get new chief executive on Jul 1

SINGAPORE: Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) chief executive David Koh will next month retire from his position, along with his role as Commissioner of Cybersecurity, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) announced on Wednesday (Jun 17).

The 61-year-old, who has served as the founding chief executive of CSA since April 2015 and has concurrently held the role of Commissioner of Cybersecurity since 2018, will be retiring on Jul 1, after 42 years of public service.

Mr Koh will be succeeded by Ms Gwenda Fong, 48, who will be appointed as chief executive of CSA and Commissioner of Cybersecurity on the same day. Ms Fong, 48, has more than 20 years of public sector experience in technology, security and social policy roles.

In a media release, MDDI said that under Mr Koh's leadership, CSA celebrated its tenth anniversary in April 2025, "marking a decade of significant growth and development in Singapore's cybersecurity capabilities”.

Throughout his tenure at CSA, Mr Koh "spearheaded numerous critical initiatives that strengthened Singapore's national cybersecurity framework", MDDI said.

Mr Koh also held concurrent appointments in MDDI as chief of digital security and technology from January 2022 to May 2026, and chief quantum adviser from August 2025 to May 2026.

He led the development and refresh of Singapore's Cybersecurity Strategy in 2016 and 2021, oversaw the establishment and amendment of the Cybersecurity Act in 2018 and 2024, and established the National Cyber Defence Doctrine.

“His forward-thinking approach extended to emerging technologies, where he developed Singapore's approach to artificial intelligence security and quantum-safe migration,” said MDDI.