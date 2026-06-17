Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to get new chief executive on Jul 1
Mr David Koh, 61, will be succeeded on Jul 1 by public sector veteran Gwenda Fong, 48, who will be appointed as CSA chief executive and Commissioner of Cybersecurity.
SINGAPORE: Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) chief executive David Koh will next month retire from his position, along with his role as Commissioner of Cybersecurity, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) announced on Wednesday (Jun 17).
The 61-year-old, who has served as the founding chief executive of CSA since April 2015 and has concurrently held the role of Commissioner of Cybersecurity since 2018, will be retiring on Jul 1, after 42 years of public service.
Mr Koh will be succeeded by Ms Gwenda Fong, 48, who will be appointed as chief executive of CSA and Commissioner of Cybersecurity on the same day. Ms Fong, 48, has more than 20 years of public sector experience in technology, security and social policy roles.
In a media release, MDDI said that under Mr Koh's leadership, CSA celebrated its tenth anniversary in April 2025, "marking a decade of significant growth and development in Singapore's cybersecurity capabilities”.
Throughout his tenure at CSA, Mr Koh "spearheaded numerous critical initiatives that strengthened Singapore's national cybersecurity framework", MDDI said.
Mr Koh also held concurrent appointments in MDDI as chief of digital security and technology from January 2022 to May 2026, and chief quantum adviser from August 2025 to May 2026.
He led the development and refresh of Singapore's Cybersecurity Strategy in 2016 and 2021, oversaw the establishment and amendment of the Cybersecurity Act in 2018 and 2024, and established the National Cyber Defence Doctrine.
“His forward-thinking approach extended to emerging technologies, where he developed Singapore's approach to artificial intelligence security and quantum-safe migration,” said MDDI.
Mr Koh also built up the cybersecurity ecosystem through initiatives such as the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre and the CyberSG R&D Programme Office.
“He successfully managed major incidents such as the SingHealth breach and led the whole-of-government response to the UNC3886 campaign against Singapore's critical information infrastructure," said MDDI.
The ministry added that Mr Koh established Singapore on the international stage as a “credible thought leader in cybersecurity through strategic engagement and diplomacy”.
He was the architect of Singapore's international cyber engagement strategy, which led to the country's participation in the United Nations (UN) Group of Government Experts on infocomm technology’s security and its chairing of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on cybersecurity.
Mr Koh also initiated the Singapore International Cyber Week in 2016, which "has since grown into a premier global cybersecurity conference, drawing notable cybersecurity leaders and industry players", MDDI said.
For his leadership and significant contributions to strengthening Singapore’s cybersecurity defence and capabilities, Mr Koh was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2017 and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Bar) in 2025.
Permanent Secretary (Digital Development and Information) Chng Kai Fong on Wednesday thanked Mr Koh for his contributions to MDDI and CSA over the past 11 years.
“David has built CSA from the ground up and set Singapore on a strong footing in cybersecurity - from establishing our national frameworks and legislative foundations, to positioning Singapore as a trusted and respected voice in international cyber diplomacy,” he said.
“His dedication and visionary leadership have created a strong foundation for CSA's continued success in the many years to come.”
Ms Fong, Mr Koh’s successor, has held key leadership roles in MDDI, having served as deputy secretary for digital society and development in the ministry.
She was appointed as CSA chief executive-designate in April, and will be officially appointed as CSA chief executive and Commissioner of Cybersecurity on Jul 1.
“At MDDI, Ms Fong oversaw Singapore's development of an inclusive and safe digital society and led the review and development of the Digital Society Strategy, a foundational piece of work in support of Smart Nation 2.0,” said the ministry.
“She oversaw Singapore’s efforts to sustain public service media entities, shore up our infrastructure of fact, and develop, operationalise and enforce several legislative levers to address various forms of online harms.
“She also led the strategic planning and corporate development functions in MDDI.”
MDDI added that prior to this role, Ms Fong spent about a year at Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in 2022 as assistant chief executive for strategy, plans and digital readiness, where she led the strategy and research units and was responsible for developing and implementing programmes to drive digital access and adoption amongst Singaporeans.
Ms Fong also previously served at CSA from 2017 to 2022 as assistant chief executive for policy and corporate development.
“In this role, she was closely involved in the drafting and implementation of the Cybersecurity Act (2018), the refresh of the Cybersecurity Strategy in 2021 and profiling CSA’s efforts domestically and internationally to create mindshare and position Singapore as a cyber thought leader,” said MDDI.
Ms Fong has also held roles in the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Defence and the Defence Science and Technology Agency. She was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2025 for her contributions to public service.
“I also welcome Gwenda to her new appointment and look forward to her contributions and leadership,” said Mr Chng.