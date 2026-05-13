As AI use grows, experts warn of risks to mental health and relationships

SINGAPORE: From helping with homework to offering emotional support, artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming more than just a tool.

For some, friendly chatbots are now a listening ear, a sounding board and even a trusted companion.

But as reliance on AI deepens, experts are raising concerns about where the line should be drawn.

INCREASED USE OF AI

Associate Professor Swapna Verma, chairman of the medical board at the Institute of Mental Health, has observed a growing trend in her clinical practice: Many young patients now arrive at therapy sessions having already consulted AI chatbots.

“I had a patient who asked me about a specific kind of therapy. She said this was ChatGPT’s advice,” Assoc Prof Swapna recounted on CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.

“And (the advice) was bang on, it was helpful.”

She said the appeal is clear. Chatbots offer round-the-clock access, allowing users to seek answers and express concerns instantly.

“I see (my patients) once every two or three months, whereas ChatGPT is available to them 24/7. It's the immediacy, the accessibility, that make it so enticing,” she noted.