Lower drink driving limit, possible review of demerit points system in Singapore road safety push

SINGAPORE: The drink driving limit in Singapore is set to be lowered, bringing the country’s standards in line with other major Asian jurisdictions, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said in parliament on Friday (Feb 27).

Singapore’s current limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath will be lowered to 15 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, she said. Legislative amendments will be made later this year, she added.

Ms Sim said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also considering tightening the Driver Improvement Points System, more commonly known as the demerit points system, to motivate drivers to adhere closely to traffic rules.

“We need a stronger enforcement posture because our roads are becoming less safe,” said Ms Sim during the debate on her ministry’s budget for the year ahead.

In his speech earlier, Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong noted that road traffic fatalities have hit a 10-year high since 2016.

Speeding violations last year rose by 26 per cent compared to 2024, and a 27 per cent increase was observed for red light running-related incidents and accidents, he said.

“We see one too many instances of careless and irresponsible behaviour, which have caused injuries and cost lives,” said Mr Tong, who is also law minister.

CLAMPING DOWN ON DRINK DRIVING

In her speech, Ms Sim said that drink driving is a highly culpable offence.

“No one accidentally drinks and drives. They put themselves and others at great risk. There have been many horrific accidents caused by drunk drivers,” she said.

Lowering the drink-driving limit would bring Singapore in line with other jurisdictions such as Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, she said.

“Evidence shows that impairment to driving skills occurs at lower levels of alcohol concentration, and that crash risks increase with alcohol consumption,” said Ms Sim.