ERP 2 data used to detect suspected offences involving 31 Malaysian cross-border taxis

SINGAPORE: Data from on-board units (OBUs) helped the Land Transport Authority (LTA) detect 60 instances of suspicious activity involving 31 Malaysian cross-border taxis between May and July.



Ms Sun Xueling, Senior Minister of State for Transport, said in a Facebook post on Monday (Sep 28) that the drivers involved have been notified of their offences and reminded of the relevant penalties.

LTA will begin formal enforcement action against offenders from September, she added.

OBUs are devices installed in vehicles as part of the islandwide satellite-based Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2 system, which uses satellite technology instead of physical gantries to determine a vehicle's location.

Ms Sun said that although ERP 2 is designed primarily for payments and charges, it would also enhance LTA's ability to manage traffic across Singapore and give the authority better tools to detect and enforce against vehicle-related offences, including the provision of illegal cross-border taxi services.

"We will continue working with the relevant authorities to safeguard the livelihoods of our local taxi and private-hire drivers, and ensure safe cross-border journeys for our commuters," she added.

CNA has reached out to LTA for more information, including details on the formal enforcement action and whether it has a timeline for expanding the use of ERP 2 data to enforce against other offences.