As Singapore's EV uptake soars, drivers and experts say it's not how many chargers, but where and what kind

SINGAPORE: Mr Harris Abdul Razak has learnt to plan his day around a plug.

Since buying his MG4 electric car in February, the diagnostic radiographer has relied mostly on charging at work, and occasionally at malls.

Housing Board car parks near his condominium in the east have chargers, but he would have to pay for parking. He tops up instead during his night shifts, when competition for a charging bay is lower.

Even then, with only two slow chargers at his workplace car park, it can get "very competitive". "The (charging) points are always occupied. I either have to come super early or wait later in the evening for slots," said the 39-year-old.

Electric vehicles (EVs) made up nearly 60 per cent of new car registrations in the first quarter of 2026, overtaking combustion engine and hybrid models for the first time, and a jump from 45 per cent in 2025 and 3.8 per cent in 2021.

Industry players say the latest figures reflect a permanent shift in consumer behaviour rather than a one-off surge.

Singapore is now in the steep part of the growth curve seen in countries leading the EV movement such as Norway, the Netherlands and parts of China, said Associate Professor Jimmy Peng from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) electrical and computer engineering department.

Associate Professor Victor Kwan from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) Academy attributed rising EV ownership partly to government policies that support EVs and penalise more pollutive vehicles, such as higher surcharges under the Vehicular Emissions Scheme.

Greater product variety, rebates and competitively priced Category A COE models from Chinese brands have also broadened appeal.

"The whole momentum and market ecosystem has been feeding itself over the last few years," said Assoc Prof Kwan.

The growing visibility of charging infrastructure has also lowered psychological barriers to switching, said Assistant Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship Terence Fan from the Singapore Management University (SMU).

The government has moved to keep pace with that growth. As of March, 30,500 charging points have been installed in Singapore, more than halfway to the target of 60,000 nationwide by 2030.

Of these, about 3,500 are fast chargers, with roughly half publicly accessible, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to CNA's queries.

When asked how many of the targeted 60,000 would be fast chargers, LTA did not respond. Member of Parliament Poh Li San, who sits on the government parliamentary committee for transport, said the proportion would likely be determined by LTA and property owners, as electricity availability is a key consideration.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling cited the updated figures in parliament on May 6, adding that LTA monitors EV adoption rates closely and coordinates with agencies including the Energy Market Authority, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and JTC on charging deployment.

"For car parks with high demand, LTA will work with EV charger operators to deploy more chargers, electrical capacity permitting," Ms Sun said.