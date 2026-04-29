EV fast chargers to be deployed at 6 HDB car parks, 2 sports centres

SINGAPORE: Fast charging points for electric vehicles will be deployed at eight new locations across Singapore, including six Housing and Development Board (HDB) car parks and two sports centres.

EV-Electric Charging (EVe), a subsidiary of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), said on Wednesday (Apr 29) it awarded contracts to SP Mobility and ComfortDelgro Engie to deploy fast charging hubs at the following sites:

Block 317/328, Jurong East Street 31

Block 364A, Tampines Street 34

Block 101-113, Woodlands Street 13

Block 643-646/649-662/665-667, Hougang Avenue 8

Block 301/319, Serangoon Avenue 2

Block 753/774, Yishun Street 72/Avenue 3

Jurong West Sports Centre

Bukit Canberra Sports Centre

Each site will feature between six and eight 50kW fast chargers, with three 7.4kW chargers also to be installed at Bukit Canberra Sports Centre.

The first site will be completed in early 2027 and will mark a further step in expanding Singapore’s public EV charging network, with more fast-charging options at convenient locations, said EVe.

It added that the expansion builds on earlier contracts awarded to SP Mobility and Shell Singapore in March, and supports the government’s commitment for every HDB town to have at least one fast charging hub by end-2027.

"As EV adoption grows, this tender award, together with our earlier contracts for six fast charging sites in March 2026, will accelerate the rollout of fast chargers to keep pace with growing EV demand and adoption,” said EVe CEO Stephanie Tan.

“While many drivers will continue to rely on overnight charging near home, there are drivers who benefit from faster charging options across the day. These fast-charging hubs complement the existing network by offering greater convenience and flexibility in how and when drivers charge.”

EVe also noted that SP Mobility and ComfortDelGro Engie are among operators selected to support the next phase of public EV charging rollout, based on their ability to deliver, operate reliably and provide a good user experience.

As of the end of 2025, EV charging points had been deployed in 1,820 HDB car parks, covering more than 90 per cent of all such car parks nationwide, a LTA spokesperson had said in January.

More chargers, including fast chargers, are set to be deployed this year, the spokesperson added.

The remaining car parks without chargers are largely affected by technical constraints such as insufficient power supply or space limitations, or because residents prefer to install chargers at a later stage, noted the spokesperson.

The use of EV chargers at HDB car parks had also nearly doubled to about 18 per cent in January, up from around 10 per cent in September, according to LTA.

With nine in 10 HDB car parks now equipped with EV chargers – on top of those in condominiums and commercial buildings – Singapore has more than 25,000 charging stations in total as of January.

About half of these are open to the public.

EV adoption has been rising in Singapore, with such vehicles making up nearly 60 per cent of new car registrations in the first quarter of this year.