GE2025: A multi-party system will help Singapore more than a 2-party one, says NSP at e-rally

SINGAPORE: A multi-party parliament with more than "two dominant voices" will serve Singaporeans better, said National Solidarity Party (NSP) president Reno Fong at an online rally on Tuesday (Apr 29).

"In a multi-party system, parties need to negotiate, compromise and collaborate, because no party can rule unchecked," said Mr Fong, who will be contesting in a four-cornered fight at Tampines GRC.

"Imagine a parliament where one party pushes for target subsidies for struggling families, another champions for fair wages and protection for workers, the third fights for truly affordable BTO flats for young couples," he added.

"That's what more voices mean: more ideas, more accountability and more solutions."

He also asked viewers whether they want a parliament with "just two dominant voices shouting across the aisle" or one that "represents the full spectrum of Singaporeans".

"So let us not be contented with just the whites and blues in parliament arguing with each other like children in a playground, fighting who has the bragging rights to the hard work of our civil service," added party secretary-general Spencer Ng. White and blue are the party colours of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the main opposition Workers' Party (WP) respectively.

"NSP MPs will be the one to whip the sailors in white and blue to do their work properly and plug all the leaking holes that leak oil and the one to steer firm and steady so that our direction stays true," he said.

Other than Tampines, NSP will also be contesting another five-member GRC this election - Sembawang.

Both will be multi-cornered fights. Tampines is contested by three other parties - the PAP, WP and the People’s Power Party (PPP). Sembawang is a three-cornered fight that includes the PAP and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Fong is leading the party's Tampines lineup of Mr Eugene Yeo, Mr Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, Mr Zee Phay and Mr Thamilselvan Karuppaya.

NSP's Sembawang team is fronted by Mr Ng, alongside Mr Lee Wei, Mr Raiyian Chia, Ms Verina Ong and Mr Yadzeth Hairis.