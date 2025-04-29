GE2025: A multi-party system will help Singapore more than a 2-party one, says NSP at e-rally
NSP will be contesting at two five-man GRCS - Tampines and Sembawang - and both will be multi-cornered fights.
SINGAPORE: A multi-party parliament with more than "two dominant voices" will serve Singaporeans better, said National Solidarity Party (NSP) president Reno Fong at an online rally on Tuesday (Apr 29).
"In a multi-party system, parties need to negotiate, compromise and collaborate, because no party can rule unchecked," said Mr Fong, who will be contesting in a four-cornered fight at Tampines GRC.
"Imagine a parliament where one party pushes for target subsidies for struggling families, another champions for fair wages and protection for workers, the third fights for truly affordable BTO flats for young couples," he added.
"That's what more voices mean: more ideas, more accountability and more solutions."
He also asked viewers whether they want a parliament with "just two dominant voices shouting across the aisle" or one that "represents the full spectrum of Singaporeans".
"So let us not be contented with just the whites and blues in parliament arguing with each other like children in a playground, fighting who has the bragging rights to the hard work of our civil service," added party secretary-general Spencer Ng. White and blue are the party colours of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the main opposition Workers' Party (WP) respectively.
"NSP MPs will be the one to whip the sailors in white and blue to do their work properly and plug all the leaking holes that leak oil and the one to steer firm and steady so that our direction stays true," he said.
Other than Tampines, NSP will also be contesting another five-member GRC this election - Sembawang.
Both will be multi-cornered fights. Tampines is contested by three other parties - the PAP, WP and the People’s Power Party (PPP). Sembawang is a three-cornered fight that includes the PAP and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).
Mr Fong is leading the party's Tampines lineup of Mr Eugene Yeo, Mr Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad, Mr Zee Phay and Mr Thamilselvan Karuppaya.
NSP's Sembawang team is fronted by Mr Ng, alongside Mr Lee Wei, Mr Raiyian Chia, Ms Verina Ong and Mr Yadzeth Hairis.
Mr Ng said that if elected, NSP MPs will be full-time, and will "scrutinise every line item that the PAP wants to spend on, question the robustness of the policies and projects, and how much and how far future proof they are".
He gave examples of what he perceived to be exorbitant spending on developing the ERP 2.0 system and the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, as examples of "failed handling of policies".
He added that he has assembled a "very capable team of people" who can manage the Sembawang estate if elected.
"We have people who are in tune with children's education, young couples' concerns, to working adults and our sandwich class and to the concerns of our retirement years," he said.
Mr Fong acknowledged that a four-cornered fight at Tampines was not ideal.
"Some say we may lose our deposit, we say we are not here to place bets. We are here to serve," he said, adding that NSP has been in Tampines for a long time.
"Some say WP will attract more attention, but attention alone doesn't solve problems. Deep roots, long commitment and real engagement does."
PROPOSALS BY CANDIDATES
Speaking at the rally streamed on Facebook Live on NSP's page, several candidates offered policy suggestions they would champion if elected.
Tampines candidate Mr Yeo touched on employment concerns faced by the sandwiched generation.
He suggested that support for elderly workers such as the Senior Employment Credit (SEC) could be applied to displaced workers as well.
The SEC is a government initiative that provides wage offsets to employers who hire or retain Singaporean workers aged 60 and above, under certain conditions.
"We believe that this move will increase the rehirement probability of this sandwiched class and it can support job sustainability,” said Mr Yeo.
Fellow Tampines candidate Mr Phay touched on his concerns of Singaporeans having poor financial knowledge, and suggested that financial literacy be introduced as an elective module in upper secondary school.
"I want our kids to grow up understanding how insurance works, how CPF can be used and optimised, and the effects of inflation," he said.
He also raised concerns of social media having an ill-effect on the lives of youths, and suggested that social media accounts for those under 16 be linked to a guardian’s phone number.
Sembawang candidate Ms Ong said she believes in spaces that bring people together, such as weekend markets, pop-up food streets and community bazaars that can also support local hawkers, home businesses and young entrepreneurs.
“I want to help shape a Sembawang that shines even brighter, a place that still feels like home, but grows into a town where our children will be proud to call their own,” she said.