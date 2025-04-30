GE2025: 'No parachute involved' when party fielded her in Mountbatten SMC, says PAP new face Gho Sze Kee

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party (PAP) new face Gho Sze Kee on Wednesday evening (Apr 30) said that as a party and grassroots activist for over 13 years in Bukit Timah, there was “no parachute involved” in her becoming the ruling party’s candidate for Mountbatten SMC in this General Election.

She has been “walking the ground for decades” and will be “on the ground for Singaporeans for decades more”, Ms Gho said in her rally speech at the Home of Athletics, formerly known as Kallang Practice Track.

The 46-year-old is contesting against Mr Jeremy Tan - one of two independent candidates in the election – to replace former Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Biow Chuan in the single-seat ward.

Mr Lim, a four-term MP and ex-deputy speaker of parliament, was elected in 2006 under the PAP slate in the former Marine Parade GRC, before moving to helm Mountbatten SMC from 2011 to 2025.

While Mr Lim is not contesting the 2025 election, he spoke in support of Ms Gho at Wednesday’s rally.