GE2025: Prospective PAP candidates visit multiple constituencies 'quietly' to observe, do the work, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: It is common for prospective candidates from the People's Action Party (PAP) to "quietly" visit and observe the work done in multiple constituencies "without an entourage", said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing after Nomination Day proceedings concluded on Wednesday (Apr 23).

The anchor minister for Tanjong Pagar GRC was addressing questions about the seemingly surprise move earlier in the day when party new face Foo Cexiang was revealed to be contesting Tanjong Pagar GRC, during a press conference formally introducing the constituency's slate alongside candidates for Queenstown and Radin Mas SMCs.

Mr Foo had been largely spotted at events in what was formerly Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in the past few weeks, and was expected to be fielded in constituencies in the area.

Potential candidates visit multiple places "because we want to expose them to residents from different backgrounds", as this is "better for their deployment", said Mr Chan.

"As the prospective candidates pick up experiences, then it also allows us to have an assessment of which demographic that they can best relate to."

At the same time, they also get to learn about the different ways that every constituency operates.

Once prospective candidates have gained this exposure, there will be "different considerations" influencing their deployment, as the PAP fields candidates "across the entire island, unlike other parties", Mr Chan said.

"We have to make sure that the portfolio of candidates across the different parts of Singapore will be able to best serve the residents and respond to their needs in different parts of Singapore."

As such, the party doesn't only look at a prospective candidate's individual strengths, but how a potential team can complement each other. This will take into consideration their diversity of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, he added.