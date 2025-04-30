GE2025: Poh Li San urges Sembawang West SMC residents to vote for 'steady, trusted leadership' in PAP rally

SINGAPORE: Candidate for Sembawang West SMC Poh Li San urged residents to back “steady, trusted leadership”, promising to double down on key priorities if elected.

Speaking at a rally held at Evergreen Primary School on Wednesday evening (Apr 30), Ms Poh said: “If you give me the honour of continuing to serve you, here’s what we will do together: We will double down on what matters most.”

She promised voters that the estate will be renewed and modernised, that she will expand support for seniors, strengthen mental wellness programmes and enhance inclusivity and accessibility.

“We will do all this while being physically responsible, transparent and always present for the people we serve,” she added.