GE2025: PAP's Chee Hong Tat pledges new Bishan hawker centre, refreshed Toa Payoh town centre; says he doesn't make 'empty promises'

SINGAPORE: A new hawker centre in Bishan and a rejuvenated Toa Payoh town centre are among several plans that Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat pledged to carry out for the constituency should he be elected, he said on Wednesday (Apr 30).

Mr Chee, who is the anchor minister for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said that while much has been achieved over the past decade, there is still much more he hopes to do for residents in the years ahead, if elected.

“I don’t make empty promises. If I say I’ll do something, I’ll make sure I do it for you.

“I listen to feedback from our residents … I’ll come up with actionable solutions and get things done … and I hope to serve in Bishan-Toa Payoh until I retire,” he said at a PAP rally for the GRC and the Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC) at Bishan Stadium.

Mr Chee added that the ability to plan long-term, think ahead, and deliver on its promises is the hallmark of the PAP government.

“We will always put Singaporeans, all of you, at the heart of everything we do.

“Importantly, we do not just appear once every five years shortly before the elections. If you elect the PAP team as your MPs, we will get things done for you,” he said.