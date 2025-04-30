GE2025: PAP's Chee Hong Tat pledges new Bishan hawker centre, refreshed Toa Payoh town centre; says he doesn't make 'empty promises'
Mr Chee, who is the transport minister, says he hopes to serve in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC until he retires to continue doing more for residents.
SINGAPORE: A new hawker centre in Bishan and a rejuvenated Toa Payoh town centre are among several plans that Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat pledged to carry out for the constituency should he be elected, he said on Wednesday (Apr 30).
Mr Chee, who is the anchor minister for the Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency (GRC), said that while much has been achieved over the past decade, there is still much more he hopes to do for residents in the years ahead, if elected.
“I don’t make empty promises. If I say I’ll do something, I’ll make sure I do it for you.
“I listen to feedback from our residents … I’ll come up with actionable solutions and get things done … and I hope to serve in Bishan-Toa Payoh until I retire,” he said at a PAP rally for the GRC and the Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC) at Bishan Stadium.
Mr Chee added that the ability to plan long-term, think ahead, and deliver on its promises is the hallmark of the PAP government.
“We will always put Singaporeans, all of you, at the heart of everything we do.
“Importantly, we do not just appear once every five years shortly before the elections. If you elect the PAP team as your MPs, we will get things done for you,” he said.
Mr Chee was the 10th and final speaker of the night.
Those who delivered their speeches earlier included the other Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC candidates - Mr Saktiandi Supaat, Ms Elysa Chen and Mr Cai Yinzhou - as well as Marymount SMC candidate Gan Siow Huang and former Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.
This will be the GRC’s first election without Dr Ng since 2001, following his departure from politics after 24 years.
Mr Chee and his team will be going up against the Singapore People's Party (SPP), fronted by party secretary-general Steve Chia, while Ms Gan, who is the Minister of State for Education and Manpower, will face a straight fight with Mr Jeffrey Khoo of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).
SPP has fielded candidates in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for the last three General Elections.
In 2020, the PAP won the GRC with 67.23 per cent of the vote against the SPP's 32.77 per cent. Ms Gan retained the PAP's hold on Marymount SMC, winning 55.04 per cent of the vote against then-PSP candidate Ang Yong Guan.
PLANS FOR BISHAN-TOA PAYOH
Mr Chee said that many residents have expressed the need for a hawker centre in Bishan, noting that while Toa Payoh has several, there is none in Bishan.
“If you support me, I will help the residents in Bishan to fight for a hawker centre in Bishan,” he said.
He also noted that the Toa Payoh Integrated Development is scheduled for completion by 2030, which will feature a state-of-the-art regional sports centre, an upgraded polyclinic and public library as well as a town park, all within a single precinct.
The development will provide sheltered, barrier-free connectivity from Toa Payoh MRT station and the bus interchange, he added.
“When the library moves over to the integrated development, the library site and surrounding area, including the open-air car park, can be redeveloped.
“We have an opportunity with this move to work with the government agencies to reimagine and rejuvenate this area in Toa Payoh Central, and I hope it can bring more vibrancy and better services for our residents,” he said.
More will also be done to support senior citizens, who have contributed to Singapore’s nation-building, said Mr Chee.
One upcoming project is the Silver Upgrading Programme for Blocks 116 to 120 in Toa Payoh, which aims to help seniors age comfortably in place while leading active, fulfilling lives.
“My plan is to use the opportunity during the upgrading programme to improve the public spaces in this estate, to see how we can rejuvenate the facilities for our residents of all ages,” he said.
Additionally, Mr Saktiandi said a new Toa Payoh East Community Club will be ready in 2027, calling it a “new and modern” facility.
“This is a place for everyone to gather, engage in activities and build community spirit,” he said.
For Toa Payoh East, Mr Saktiandi said he plans to push for more covered linkways, drop-off upgrades, cycling routes and overhead bridge lifts. He also wants to improve gardens and sustainability initiatives to future-proof the estate.
“These are not slogans, but what we were, what we are and what we can be. And for the next five years with your support, we can be even better,” he said.
PEOPLE INITIATIVES
Apart from infrastructure developments and new buildings, the candidates also laid out their plans to implement more initiatives that improve the lives of residents in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC as well as Marymount SMC.
Ms Gan said her Marymount constituency will have three new Active Ageing Centres in Sin Ming, Shunfu and Bishan North, bringing a wide range of “meaningful programmes” for seniors to age well and healthily.
“Although Marymount is a Single Member Constituency, running an SMC is not a single member’s effort. We work with our comrades and partners in Bishan-Toa Payoh to serve our residents as one big family,” she said.
Upcoming plans for Bishan-Sin Ming include Estate Upgrading Programmes at Jalan Binchang, Berjaya, Pemimpin and Fulton Estates and a Silver Estate Upgrading Programme for Thomson Park, Ms Chen said.
“Working committees have already been formed, and we cannot wait to get started,” she said.
Ms Chen recounted how during a house visit, an elderly lady shared that her husband had difficulty walking due to old age, while her son had been in the hospital for more than a year after getting a stroke.
Agencies will follow up to provide financial support for her and her family, she said.
“We must ensure that no one falls through the cracks, and that they are aware of avenues they can turn to, so they can receive help.”
Mr Cai also highlighted plans to support caregivers and vulnerable families, noting that families still struggle to find help or navigate the system.
To this end, he said he will advocate for flexible caregiving services, support job-matching for caregivers who want part-time work in Bishan-Toa Payoh, and work with agencies to simplify processes and expand outreach.
Noting that one in four Singaporean residents in Bishan-Toa Payoh is over 65 years old, Mr Cai turned his focus to initiatives for seniors.
He said he intends to partner with schools to co-create intergenerational projects, seek volunteers to teach seniors digital skills and bridge the tech divide, and work with corporate partners to provide free or low-cost health screenings and workshops.
“Making sure every senior is respected, engaged and never left behind,” he said.