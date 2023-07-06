Government may terminate SPH Media Trust's funding if serious wrongdoings found

SINGAPORE: While the government has built in safeguards that allow it to conduct “ad-hoc audits” on SPH Media Trust (SMT), it has the right to terminate funding if serious wrongdoings are found, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Thursday (Jul 6).

Mrs Teo was responding in parliament to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on updates to SMT’s review of overstated circulation numbers, which covers the period of September 2020 to March 2022.

The review, which was reported in early January, found that daily circulation numbers of SPH Media titles had been inflated by about 10 to 12 per cent of the reported daily average circulation.

The media company - which publishes news titles such as The Straits Times, the Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao - then tasked its audit and risk committee, with the help of legal advisers, to further investigate the inflated daily circulation numbers.

In February last year, the government had announced that it would provide up to S$900 million in funding support for SMT over the next five years.

This came after SMT was hived off from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) in 2021 to become a not-for-profit entity, amid the steep decline of print media and the migration to the digital space.

The direction that SMT is charting out is "promising", but significant investments are needed and it will likely be loss-making in the transition period, Mrs Teo said in February last year.

The first tranche of funding was disbursed in March this year, Mrs Teo told the House on Thursday. The events in question preceded the period of funding, and no public funds had been involved, she said.

Mrs Teo on Thursday also said that the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) is committed to working with SMT to overcome the challenges of disruption caused by readership moving online and succeed in its transformation plans.

The funding is mainly directed at three key areas: Technology upgrade, talent development, and sustaining the vernacular media.