Grab to temporarily raise fuel surcharge for rides to S$0.90 from Apr 7 amid global fuel price volatility
The temporary fuel surcharge will apply to passenger rides from Apr 7 to May 31, excluding standard and metered taxi rides.
SINGAPORE: Grab will temporarily raise fuel surcharge to S$0.90 (US$0.70) from Apr 7 to May 31 amid volatility in fuel prices, the ride-hailing platform said on Tuesday (Mar 31).
The move includes an additional S$0.40 surcharge on passenger fares during this period.
Grab also announced that the existing “Driver Fee” of S$0.50 – introduced during earlier periods of elevated fuel prices – will be renamed as a single “Fuel Surcharge” line item.
As a result, passengers will see the fuel surcharge increase from S$0.50 to S$0.90 per trip across Grab's transport services, excluding standard and metered taxi rides.
"The 'Fuel Surcharge' will be listed separately in the post -trip passenger receipt, and 100 per cent of this surcharge will continue going directly to driver - partners as a direct pass-through from passengers to help offset the recent increase in fuel costs," said Grab.
“We know that every dollar in the daily budget is being stretched right now, and we don't take the impact of even a small adjustment lightly," said Grab.
It added: "Fuel costs remain high and unpredictable, and while Grab is significantly increasing our support for driver-partners, the broader volatility means that a temporary adjustment to fares is still necessary."
These temporary measures are designed to support driver-partners through this volatile period, said Grab.
Grab also said that it would continue to monitor fuel price movements and will review its support and the fuel surcharge based on prevailing market conditions.
S$1.1 MILLION SUPPORT PACKAGE
Grab also announced a support package for its drivers, following recent volatility in pump prices that has increased daily operating costs.
The support package includes fuel vouchers - which were introduced in March - as well as upcoming increases in monthly cash bonuses and cashback rebates.
Grab said it would enhance its ongoing monthly rebate programme for April, providing extra bonuses and rebates to help eligible driver-partners offset the sudden rise in fuel expenses.
"These enhancements are designed to provide additional support on top of fuel vouchers, which were introduced as immediate relief for eligible driver-partners when fuel prices first spiked in March," said Grab.
Both initiatives were developed in consultation with the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), Grab said.
The association said in a post on Facebook that it welcomed the latest changes to the driver fee, noting that it was first introduced in 2022 to help drivers manage rising costs.
It added that it has been engaging Grab to step up support for drivers amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.
"With the recent increase, drivers are still feeling the impact on their daily earnings and livelihoods.
"We will continue keeping track of developments and engaging platform operators to ensure that members’ interests remain supported," said NPHVA.