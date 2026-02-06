Almost 350 fresh graduates find places in government-sponsored traineeships

SINGAPORE: Almost 350 fresh graduates have found places as trainees under a new government-sponsored traineeship scheme, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) said on Friday (Feb 6).

Launched last October, the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) scheme initially offers up to 800 traineeships across private and public sectors.

The trainee stints last from three to six months and pay a monthly allowance of S$1,800 (US$1,400) to S$2,400, with 70 per cent co-funded by the government.

During a visit to French aerospace and security company Thales Solutions Asia, which has taken on five trainees, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng sought to give assurance to young graduates.

“We empathise with the concerns that young people have about their first job. The encouraging sign is that many opportunities are available for those who are ready to take the next step,” he said.

He pointed to the number of entry-level roles for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), which rose from 31,000 in June 2025 to 39,000 in September 2025.

“Singapore’s labour market has been resilient in 2025 despite global economic uncertainties, and we expect employment to continue to grow in 2026,” he said.

Close to seven in 10 of last year’s university cohort had already secured jobs by September 2025, and Dr Tan said this will increase over time as more graduates explore and take advantage of opportunities.

For polytechnic graduates, nine in 10 who were seeking work found jobs within six months of graduation or completing National Service in 2025.

“We will continue to support all of our graduates in their job search, and we will prioritise efforts to help them secure permanent employment,” said Dr Tan.

Resources that have been made available include career events, including at least 14 career fairs hosted by institutes of higher learning, and access to career advisors.

“To our fresh graduates, this is our assurance to you. We remain committed in giving you the support you need for a strong start to your careers,” said the minister.