Spike in PM2.5 in Singapore catches people off guard, haze hits businesses and outdoor workers
PM2.5 levels climbed above 280 in western Singapore on Wednesday, prompting a rush for N95 masks and air purifiers.
SINGAPORE: From food delivery riders to office workers, people in Singapore were caught off guard as PM2.5 levels spiked to 288 in the western part of the country on Wednesday afternoon (Oct 14).
This is the highest reading since Oct 2015.
PM2.5 levels began rising since noon, with the west's air quality remaining above 230 from 3pm to 8pm. In the central parts of Singapore, PM2.5 readings have been above 200 in the same time frame.
But for some, like Mr Lim, who declined to give his full name, the poor air quality is something the Grab food delivery rider has to brave.
"My throat is itching and my eyes are watering. Wearing a mask while riding with my helmet in this heat is also extremely uncomfortable," said the 45-year-old who delivers food for about 10 hours a day on average.
"But I can't stop delivering food, because I'm not paid for the days I hide at home. I just need to deliver (food) through the haze."
Several businesses such as hawkers and alfresco dining outlets also said that they have noticed a drop of business of up to 60 per cent since the haze began, and are worried that they may lose more customers if the situation persists.
Provost’s Chair Professor Rajasekhar Balasubramanian from the National University of Singapore's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said that for decisions about spending time outdoors, the 1-hour PM2.5 reading is "particularly useful" for assessing current fine-particle pollution levels, especially when considering strenuous outdoor activities.
"The PSI provides a broader indication of overall air quality. Both readings should be considered alongside official health advisories when deciding whether to exercise outdoors," he added.
PM2.5 readings indicate the concentration of fine particulate matter in the air, while the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is an air-quality index calculated from pollutant concentrations averaged over specified periods.
Haze contingency measures should consider 1-hour PM2.5 readings, along with their temporal trends and spatial distribution, to identify sudden deteriorations in air quality and enable timely responses, he said.
SEARCH FOR MASKS, AIR PURIFIERS
With the PM2.5 hitting the "very high" band, some tried to buy N95 masks from pharmacies on Wednesday afternoon – only to be told they were sold out.
Mr Kelvin Leong, 39, a business support administrative staff member, was one of those disappointed as he could not buy N95 masks.
"My office manager and I went to the nearest Guardian and Watsons, and one of the sales staff said, 'you're the 100th person asking about masks, sorry we're sold out'," said the business support administrative staff member, adding that the masks were also sold out online.
The government has brought forward the distribution of N95 masks to vulnerable Singaporeans ahead of time at designated collection points, such as community clubs and vending machines at selected public transport hubs. The National Environment Agency (NEA) said they may not be immediately available at all locations.
CNA spotted several seniors queueing up at a vending machine in Clementi at around 5.40pm.
Among those in the queue was 72-year-old YK Choo, who had received two text messages informing him that masks would be available.
“It’s always good to make it available for situations like these. It’s sudden and chronic, so this allows mass distribution in an effective and fast way,” he added.
However, he expects them to run out “very soon”, citing the demand for masks during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.
Ms Jenny Ling, 26, an engineer, also left disappointed. She had arrived at Boon Lay Community Club five minutes before 7pm to try getting some free masks, but found that the collection point had closed.
“When the news of the high readings hit today, I told my parents to close the doors and windows just in case. But other than that, we haven’t done anything much differently,” she said.
“I’m thinking of buying an air purifier, but I heard it’s sold out everywhere."
At Funan mall, sales staff at three stores – Courts, Best Denki and Xiaomi – told CNA that stock for air purifiers had run out for at least a week.
Units and promotional posters were still displayed at the stores, prompting customers to enquire but leave empty-handed.
One hopeful customer at Courts, who declined to be named, said it was the third store he had visited on Wednesday to look for an air purifier.
Electronics store Xiaomi’s salesperson Vincent Seow told CNA that its stock for air purifiers has run out for over a week across all its stores in Singapore - but this has not stopped customers from asking.
"There, hear the phone ringing?" he said when asked how often customers ask about air purifiers. "Every day we get about 200 queries."
AFFECTED BUSINESS, LIVELIHOODS
Several businesses have also felt the impact of the haze on their top line as their customers spend more time at home.
Alfresco food and beverage establishments along Boat Quay said they have noticed a dip in customers since the haze started.
At Shahi Maharaja Restaurant and Bar, its owner Mr Sahil SK lamented cancelled reservations and fewer walk-ins.
"Our business here depends a lot on tourists. If I'm a tourist in any country, I see that the haze is so bad outside, I also wouldn't want to get out of my room," said Mr Sahil, adding that business is down by 60 per cent.
He added that on a typical day, diners would not mind queuing for two hours for a table overlooking the Singapore River. "Now, many ask to sit indoors instead."
Mr Jonathan Lim, general manager of A Bar Called A Bar that opened in June, said business "has been a bit slow" the past couple of weeks.
He attributed this to more workers working from home amid the worsening haze.
He added that unlike other F&B businesses that could possibly rely on food delivery order, that was not much of an option for bars like his.
Hawkers are feeling the pinch on their business, as well as on their health.
Ms Zahirah Amran, 40, who works at hawker stall Abang by Pondok Abang in Clementi, said that business has dropped by about 10 to 20 per cent this week.
"I had a bit of difficulty breathing today as the haze has got worse today. Once I get a break off work, I'm going to try to buy some masks for my children and (me)," she said, adding that she has a 10-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter.
Food delivery drivers need to brave the elements, but a silver lining is that they may see more demand for food delivery as the haze keeps people indoors.
"I'm noticing a few more orders today. At least I'll get to earn more," said 50-year-old food delivery driver Roy Tham.
As for Mr Sam, 39, who declined to give his full name, he said he coughed for five minutes "non-stop" due to the haze.
"On other days I can tahan (Malay for endure), but today I really couldn't," he said to CNA outside of a restaurant along Circuit Road.
He said he might try to cut down the amount of time spent outdoors, but admitted it was difficult to do so as it would adversely impact his income.
PAUSE ON OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Parents also said they were concerned about the impact of the haze on their young children, and hoped for schools to enhance precautions.
Civil servant Lee Jing Hui, 39, said schools should consider implementing an option for home-based learning so that her Primary 3 child could stay home.
"He woke up complaining his eyes were very dry this morning – likely due to the haze," said Ms Lee.
Should air quality remain poor on Thursday, she might keep her son at home. Her toddler can still continue going to school as the kindergarten is air-conditioned.
"I'm also keeping the children at home instead of allowing them to visit the playground. But to get their exercise in, I do turn on the television for them to follow along, although that comes with the problem of increased screentime," said Ms Lee.
Similarly, Mdm Nicole Cheah, 42, a mother of two, said her children's eczema has begun to flare up with the haze. As school is out on Wednesday for PSLE, she brought them to Bukit Batok Library to enjoy some air-conditioned comfort.
Exercise goers were also turned away from outdoor and open-air ActiveSG facilities from 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Some like Madam Wong, a 59-year-old pickleball enthusiast who declined to give her full name, had also turned up at the sports centre in Clementi hoping to play her weekly session.
“I saw the news that the hall was closed, but wanted to check it out in case I had read wrongly,” she said.
“It’s good they have closed though. I’m going to quickly head home and avoid staying out in this weather for too long.”
But even the haze could not stop punters from trying their luck. CNA spotted several people braving the smog – with and without masks – at a Singapore Pools outlet in Clementi for a chance of winning big.
One woman in her 70s, who did not want to be named, said: "I'm still healthy, maybe the haze will help my luck."