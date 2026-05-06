Low chance of heatwave in Singapore for rest of 2026 hot season: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: The likelihood of a heatwave in Singapore for the remainder of the current hot season is low, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary said on Wednesday (May 6).

"Based on the weather outlook, the chance of a heatwave occurring in Singapore during the remainder of the 2026 hot season, which ends in May, is low," Dr Puthucheary said in response to a parliamentary question filed by MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas).

Mr Yong had asked about Singapore’s risk of a heatwave amid extreme conditions elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Parts of the region have recently experienced intense heat. Temperatures in Malaysia have soared above 37°C in states like Perlis, Perak and Kedah, while Thailand recorded a heat index exceeding 52°C earlier this week in Bangkok, according to media reports.

Dr Puthucheary said Singapore declares a heatwave when the daily maximum temperature averages 35°C or higher across all weather stations for three consecutive days, with a daily mean temperature of at least 29°C throughout the period.

He added that the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) issues fortnightly outlooks and four-day forecasts of weather conditions, including high temperatures.

"MSS also closely monitors climate phenomena such as El Niño and works with the Mercury Taskforce to issue advisories, including to weather-dependent sectors, if it expects extended periods of high temperatures," Dr Puthucheary said.

MANAGING HEAT STRESS

He pointed out that the government has ongoing heat stress management initiatives, whether or not a heatwave is forecast, such as issuing heat stress advisories.

The advisory also provides tips for the public to plan prolonged outdoor activities based on prevailing heat stress levels, while there are sector-specific measures such as the Ministry of Manpower’s heat stress framework for outdoor work.

In his supplementary questions, Mr Yong asked if Singapore’s current approach based on the advisory is sufficient. He asked if there are plans to introduce a more formalised alert system with thresholds and corresponding measures, as well as expand the network of heat sensors across the island.

On the advisory, Dr Puthucheary replied: "I would characterise our position thus, and I would say it is robust, it's formalised, it's actionable. Of course, we'll continue to improve it."

He said that since 2023, the Mercury Taskforce — which involves more than 30 public sector agencies — has in place sector-specific response plans.

Singapore also has clear definitions of heatwaves in place since 2016 — and last updated in 2023 — which guide action.

When thresholds for heat are reached, the MSS issues advisories which trigger agency-specific action plans, Dr Puthucheary said.

He added that Singapore has good sensor coverage, with 19 weather stations and 27 wet bulb globe temperature stations across the island.