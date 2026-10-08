Singapore hotel rates soar as F1, MICE events drive tourism demand

SINGAPORE: Hotel rates have surged as Singapore heads into one of its busiest periods of the year, with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix coinciding with a packed calendar of business events.

Checks by CNA found some rooms going for more than seven times their usual price.

Booking platform Trip.com said hotel reservations in Singapore from Friday to Sunday (Oct 9 to 11) – when the Grand Prix will be held – grew by more than 80 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Back-to-back race weekends in the region are also prompting some fans to extend their trips, the platform added.

The Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia hosted the Bahrain Grand Prix from Oct 2 to 4, a week before the Singapore Grand Prix.

More than 40 meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events are also clustered around the F1 period this year, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), up from about 25 to 30 in each of the previous two years.

They include crypto conference TOKEN2049, the Global-Asia Family Office Summit and Milken Institute Asia Summit, bringing business leaders and investors to Singapore alongside international motorsport fans.