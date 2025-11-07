How her Singapore education inspires this Palestinian's mission to create jobs amid conflict
For Sireen Sabi, lessons from her time at NTU have become a blueprint for economic resilience in the West Bank.
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: When Palestinian Sireen Sabi had the chance to further her studies in Singapore, she encountered “a new perspective and a new way of thinking" about how to build her homeland.
Speaking to CNA from Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories, the 36-year-old said that her stint at Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Master’s programme in International Political Economy in 2017 and 2018 showed her the importance of planning, and how “you can actually create jobs while you don't have any (natural) resources”.
She joined the programme after meeting Singapore’s non-resident representative to the Palestinian Territories, Hawazi Daipi, in 2017. He introduced her to scholarships available in Singapore, and she applied for one at NTU – and was accepted.
She said her time studying in Singapore instilled a mindset that she brought back home.
“It’s a mindset of creating something out of nothing,” she said, adding that she learnt how to think strategically and that the only way that the people can stay in this place and resist is through making a living for the people.
It is this thinking that now guides her efforts to improve the lives of citizens in Ramallah, located in the West Bank.
While Ramallah has not suffered the same level of destruction as Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war, the conflict has caused widespread job losses, the threat of starvation, daily inconveniences and psychological turmoil among Palestinians.
Ms Sabi is currently the business development leader to a team of 66 Palestinians at a multinational software development company. While the number may seem modest, she believes every job is important.
“Creating 10 jobs in Palestine now, it makes a difference because 10 jobs, it means 10 homes, it means 10 families, and maybe even more, because we have extended families. It means that at least 15 families would have a living, would have food on the table, and they would stay in Palestine,” she said.
With the first phase of a ceasefire agreement in place, she hopes to increase the number of employees to 200 in the medium term.
In the longer term, Ms Sabi wants to mirror the success of Singapore, which also does not have natural resources.
“So the only thing that we can do, as you did, is invest in education, first of all, and second, invest in the services sector, which is what I'm doing currently,” she said.
"GIVE US A TRY"
Ms Sabi welcomed Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's recent announcement of new courses for Palestinians in digital economy and digital entrepreneurship next year.
Dr Balakrishnan was in the Palestinian Territories and Israel to meet both sets of leaders.
Ms Sabi said the Palestinian Territories produce 3,000 technology graduates a year, making the initiative a timely one.
“Having this initiative means a lot to us, because even if it was very small, even if it was like creating 10 jobs, it's fine. But for us, once it started, we are pretty sure that we will build on it,” she said.
Despite the political instability, she said major corporations continue to invest in Palestinians due to their skills across various sectors, including software development, accounting, engineering and medicine.
“Building those bridges with Singapore – if they can help us to create more jobs through providing online services in different sectors – that will make a difference.”
She urged Singapore companies to “give us a try”.
“We want more than a pilot, just come. Look at the market here. Just come and look at the people, at their skills, and just give us this chance to prove ourselves,” she said.
LIFE DURING CEASEFIRE
Ms Sabi said that while the first phase of the ceasefire agreement has stopped the bombings in Gaza, life in the West Bank has not improved.
“It’s actually getting worse,” she said.
She said there is an ongoing threat of Israeli settlers taking over villages, and that there are also possible restrictions on goods and medical aid from Israel.
“It is expected, to be honest, to go through starvation at any time (and) we don't have enough medical supplements that are coming through,” she said.
Daily inconveniences such as security checkpoints are common throughout the city.
“If this checkpoint is closed, I cannot reach my work. Instead of 20 minutes, it can take three hours,” she said.
There is also lingering psychological turmoil.
“We never feel safe every minute; you feel that you are threatened,” she said. “Living here in these circumstances is challenging every minute.”
But she is approaching the agreement with “cautious optimism”, as there is still a possibility that the ceasefire deal will fall through.
“I will not be surprised if the war resumes and everything collapses,” she said.
“It's a very delicate, very sensitive situation. We need the commitment of the whole world, and we need all parties to be aware that this is very important, and the collapsing of the agreement is not an option.”
WHY SHE IS STAYING
Asked why she continues to stay in Ramallah despite the challenges, she said that she sees it as a “test”.
She said that was where she was born and raised, and that she can't just leave every time there is an obstacle or if there is something wrong,
She said that most Palestinians share a deep connection to their homeland.
“At the end of the day, we believe that this is a fair cause … because I know that I have the right to be in this land,” she said.
“If I left, to be honest, I don't think any place else would feel the same. It is home for me, and I will defend it.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has met with Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He conveyed Singapore's concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and urged expanding aid access to ease Palestinians' suffering. Singapore is also set to work with non-governmental organisations in the Middle East to support long-term reconstruction efforts. So far, Singapore has donated over S$24 million to help in Gaza relief efforts. Aslam Shah reports.