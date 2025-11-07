How her Singapore education inspires this Palestinian's mission to create jobs amid conflict

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: When Palestinian Sireen Sabi had the chance to further her studies in Singapore, she encountered “a new perspective and a new way of thinking" about how to build her homeland.

Speaking to CNA from Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories, the 36-year-old said that her stint at Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Master’s programme in International Political Economy in 2017 and 2018 showed her the importance of planning, and how “you can actually create jobs while you don't have any (natural) resources”.

She joined the programme after meeting Singapore’s non-resident representative to the Palestinian Territories, Hawazi Daipi, in 2017. He introduced her to scholarships available in Singapore, and she applied for one at NTU – and was accepted.

She said her time studying in Singapore instilled a mindset that she brought back home.

“It’s a mindset of creating something out of nothing,” she said, adding that she learnt how to think strategically and that the only way that the people can stay in this place and resist is through making a living for the people.