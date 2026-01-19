As AI reshapes jobs in Singapore, workers and firms face uneven change

SINGAPORE: Every morning, Mr Loh Ming Shun makes sure one thing is by his side before he leaves home: His drill.

The 40-year-old handyman – better known to his customers as Mickey – spends his days fixing drawers, mounting artwork and drilling holes with precision.

Formerly a pet groomer, Mr Loh switched careers a decade ago. He makes sure to upgrade his tools regularly and learn new techniques online, and prides himself on being able to handle almost anything in a home.

In an age when artificial intelligence is transforming white-collar work, Mr Loh said he believes hands-on trade offers something machines cannot.

“I think it’s impossible for AI to take over handyman services because it requires two hands – not just knowledge about the plumbing (or) about how you are going to drill the wall. You still need both hands to do it,” he told CNA.

But while Mr Loh’s work remains largely untouched by automation, the same cannot be said for many other industries in Singapore.

As more companies turn to AI to boost productivity, questions are mounting over what this means for workers – and whether some jobs could disappear faster than others.