GE2025: Online publication Jom flouted online election advertising rules by boosting articles' access on social media

SINGAPORE: Three articles posted on social media by online publication Jom were blocked in Singapore by Meta because they are considered as unauthorised third-party paid online election advertising (OEA) and Jom had "amplified access" to these articles, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said.

During the election period, Jom had paid for advertisements on Facebook and Instagram to boost the reach of those articles. Meta is the parent company of these social media platforms.

The advertisements containing links to the articles violated regulations for OEA, the ministry said on Wednesday (Apr 30) in response to queries from CNA.

It stated that Singapore citizens and entities are allowed to publish OEA that are not paid and other articles on Jom’s website that constitute such unpaid OEA are still accessible to the public.

OEA is defined under the Parliamentary Elections Act (PEA) as any information or material published online that "can reasonably be regarded as intended to promote or prejudice the electoral success or standing of a political party or candidate, even though the information or material can reasonably be regarded as intended to achieve some other purpose as well", the ministry said.

The three articles by Jom that criticised or praised political parties, candidates and their policies satisfy the legal definition of OEA, it added.

The articles are titled:

Is Shan a good bad cop?

The system has stopped evolving: why Harpreet Singh joined the opposition

Affordability in the lion city: is Singapore’s public housing model built to last?

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), as the assistant returning officer of this election, issued Meta corrective directions on Apr 23 to disable access for Singapore users to Jom’s related advertisements.

"The rules on OEA apply to everyone, including online commentators such as Jom. These rules have been observed by other online commentators," the ministry said.