Up to 1,200 private homes planned for Jurong Lake District site launched for sale
The 3.7ha site at Town Hall Link will include office space and 44,000 sqm of gross floor area for uses such as retail, hotels, recreational spaces and attractions.
SINGAPORE: A mixed-use site in Jurong Lake District that could yield up to 1,200 private homes was launched for sale on Friday (Jul 3), as part of efforts to advance development in the area.
The 3.7ha site at Town Hall Link is intended to kickstart the next phase of development in a new precinct in Jurong Lake District, and support medium-term demand for housing and office space, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a media release.
The development will include at least 40,000 sqm of office space, up to 1,200 private residential units and 44,000 sqm of gross floor area for complementary uses such as retail, hotels, recreational spaces and attractions.
“The future integrated development will complement the existing critical mass of office, residential, retail, healthcare and institutional uses to cater to diverse market needs in the area,” said URA.
The site will be connected to Jurong East MRT interchange station and have an underground pedestrian link to the upcoming Cross Island Line MRT station, which is scheduled to open in 2032.
Located next to the Jurong Town Hall national monument and a planned park, the plot offers what the authority described as a strategic opportunity for developers to partner the government in shaping the district’s growth.
"The launch of the site today marks an important step towards shaping JLD (Jurong Lake District) into the largest mixed-use business node outside Singapore’s city centre," URA said.
The tender for the site will close at noon on Nov 17.
Marcus Chu, CEO of ERA Singapore, noted that the site was carved out of a larger area launched for tender in June 2023. That site's tender was not awarded because URA deemed the bid price too low, he said.
"This site is unlikely to meet the same fate as the previously-launched land parcel because it is a more palatable size," said Mr Chu. "Furthermore, the government will undertake some infrastructural works which will lessen construction cost."
The government will undertake a greater share of infrastructure and land preparation works for the area south of Jurong Town Hall Road, to make the site more attractive to developers, said URA.
These include the demolition of state properties, construction of a new road and the diversion of existing services, which were requirements for the previous site.
INVESTMENT INTO JURONG LAKE DISTRICT
Jurong Lake District is a key part of Singapore’s decentralisation strategy aimed at bringing jobs and amenities closer to homes.
Once fully developed, the more than 410ha district is expected to provide more than 100,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes, while serving close to 1 million residents and more than 3,000 companies in the western part of Singapore.
The government has invested significantly in key infrastructure to drive the transformation of the region, said URA, noting how two new MRT lines - Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line - will serve the area.
“The Cross Island Line will save commuters about 20 minutes of travel time between Jurong Lake District and Pasir Ris Central compared to today,” said URA.
Plans to connect the Jurong Region Line to the Cross Island Line and Circle Line are also expected to cut travel time between the west and the city centre by up to 20 minutes.
Other key developments in the pipeline include the new Science Centre, slated to open at the end of 2027. Jurong Gateway Hub - an integrated development comprising a bus interchange, offices, shops, a library, community club and sports facilities - is expected to be completed in 2029.
Together with the new site, these projects are expected to boost the district’s vibrancy and support its vision as a “live-work-play destination”, said URA.
It noted that some government agencies, including the Land Transport Authority and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, are also studying plans to move their offices to the area.