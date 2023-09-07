Kinderland Woodlands preschool teacher fired on same day that management first viewed footage of alleged abuse

SINGAPORE: From the time a principal watched video footage of alleged abuse taking place at a preschool, more than a week went by before the same footage was viewed by the management of the preschool chain.

This detail emerged in a press release by Kinderland late on Wednesday (Sep 6) night, following a meeting with parents over recent events that has already resulted in a teacher being arrested and charged with ill-treating a child.

Kinderland held a fourth dialogue session with parents at Kinderland Preschool @ Woodlands Mart on Wednesday, during which the company provided a timeline of events.

TIMELINE ACCORDING TO KINDERLAND

On Aug 11, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), the government agency that oversees the sector, visited Kinderland Woodlands Mart to conduct classroom observations.

This was slightly more than a week after another teacher, the one who had filmed the videos showing the alleged abuse, resigned from the school.

On Aug 17, the school's then-principal, Ms Mahirah Yasid, was invited by ECDA to watch the video footage taken by the teacher who had resigned in July. On the same day, Ms Mahirah informed Kinderland's headquarters about the video footage, and a disciplinary inquiry was set up to look into the conduct of Lin Min, the teacher seen in the video allegedly rough-handling children.

Five days later, on Aug 22, Lin received a warning letter from Kinderland during the first phase of the disciplinary inquiry. She was then "closely supervised" by Ms Mahirah and "co-partnered with another educator".

On Aug 28, the day the footage emerged online, Kinderland's management watched it for the first time. On the same day, the second phase of the disciplinary inquiry was completed, and Lin was sacked. She was also arrested that day.

On Aug 30, Kinderland relieved Ms Mahirah of her duties as principal and redeployed her. Lin was charged on the same day.