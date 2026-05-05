'Deeply humbling' to witness PM Wong's response to letter, says Singaporean who penned note

In March, Mr Keshvani, his wife and two children were among the 218 Singaporeans and their dependents who arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Singapore's first military evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia.

On the flight home, the family came together to write the note. Upon landing, Mr Keshvani sent the letter of appreciation to the Singapore Embassy in Qatar, to several of those who had supported his family, and to the Straits Times' forum page as a gesture of thanks.

"We had just come through an experience that, in many ways, strips things down to what really matters: family, safety and a sense of being looked after," Mr Keshvani said.

"At that moment, it felt important to acknowledge the people behind the process – the individuals who carried out their responsibilities with care, professionalism, and a human touch. It was also, in a way, an attempt to articulate something honest about leadership, responsibility, and what it means to feel seen and supported as a citizen.

"There was no intention beyond that. It was simply a quiet reflection."

Mr Keshvani said he is grateful the note found its way to others, and more so if it prompted reflection in "any small way".

"I think it spoke to something broader: shared values, a sense of trust and an appreciation for the systems and people that often work quietly in the background," he said.

"The responses I have received – from Singaporeans, as well as friends and family – have been very kind and encouraging. It has been deeply moving to see how a simple expression of thought can resonate with people in such a personal way."