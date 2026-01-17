News analysis: Should the position of Leader of the Opposition be institutionalised?

“One just needs to consider the air time given to the Leader of the Opposition as well as the resources to enable the opposition to better scrutinise the government of the day,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

“It’s still a relatively new office and how the PM and the WP moulds the office at this developmental stage is vital.”

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, senior international affairs analyst at policy and business consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore, agreed that institutionalising the office would provide further clarity on the appointment and also show the “continued maturation” of the political landscape in Singapore.

“It is good for our political landscape … political discourse for there to be a Leader of the Opposition. It should be a permanent feature,” he added.

IMPACT OF THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

As to whether the role of the Leader of the Opposition has had any impact on the political scene over the past five years, Assoc Prof Tan and Dr Mustafa said it had.

“The Leader of the Opposition office has helped to strengthen the role of the opposition in our parliamentary system of government,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

“What it has also achieved is that we have been able to see how a Leader of the Opposition operates in parliament, what kind of access it has, whether it has also enriched the speeches that are made by the opposition,” said Dr Mustafa.

He added that the role has had a “positive impact”.

This was why when Mr Wong removed Mr Singh from the role, he also invited the party to nominate another person to take its reins, said Dr Mustafa.

“The Prime Minister was driven by the belief … (that) this is an important position,” said Dr Mustafa. “He was taking into account ground sentiments, he was taking into account what parliament has voted on and of course, the value of the Leader of Opposition position.”

Independent political analyst Dr Felix Tan said that it would also “confer greater official recognition” on the position.

However, he felt the impact of the role “seems limited”, he said.

While there are resources to help the Leader of the Opposition to obtain substantive information on policies, Dr Tan said he wonders how forthcoming various ministries or institutions have been with supplying this information to Mr Singh.