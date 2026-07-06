Anglers, researchers race to document East Coast fish species ahead of Long Island works

Separately, the National Parks Board (NParks) is discussing a potential study with marine fish researchers from local institutes of higher learning to better understand fish communities along reclaimed shorelines, such as along the East Coast.

Sources say the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and NUS are involved.

Replying to CNA’s queries, NParks said the study was first conceptualised in 2025 to understand how these environments change over time.

It will also help inform the design and management of future nearshore fish habitats that support both biodiversity and community use.

NParks' group director of the National Biodiversity Centre, Dr Karenne Tun, said the findings are expected to further inform the Long Island project and deepen understanding of fish communities along East Coast Park.

Associate Professor Jeffrey Kwik, a fish biologist at SIT, said no comprehensive survey has covered the entire East Coast shoreline in recent years.

"While there have been historically a lot of studies, you know, here and there, a full study of the entire stretch (along East Coast) has actually not been done enough, and definitely not in this current time, more recent times along the whole stretch."

"There'll be a lot of surveys, and these surveys will be done … over time, so that we understand any seasonal patterns in the size of the fishes, the species of fishes, and along the entire shoreline, adjacent to Bedok Jetty," he added.

He said such research would improve understanding of how fish use different coastal habitats and could contribute to environmental management and monitoring plans in the area.

The study is expected to start just before the preparatory works begin.