Anglers, researchers race to document East Coast fish species ahead of Long Island works
As preparatory works for Singapore's Long Island coastal protection project draw closer, fishing enthusiasts are working to record species that may one day become harder to find.
SINGAPORE: Stretching far into the waters off Singapore's East Coast, Bedok Jetty has long been a popular spot for anglers.
For some fishing enthusiasts, each visit is also an opportunity to document the country's marine biodiversity.
With preparatory works for the Long Island project set to begin in waters west of the jetty by the end of 2026, some are racing to record the fish species found there before the coastline changes.
The upcoming works are the first step in Singapore's long-term coastal protection plans against rising sea levels and will be carried out in phases. A second phase is planned for waters east of the jetty after the 2029 SEA Games, which will be held in Singapore.
A RACE AGAINST TIME
Nanyang Technological University Bioengineering undergraduate Lin Jiayuan is among a small group of anglers helping to document fish species.
He visits the jetty at least twice a month, and rather than targeting large food fish, he searches for those that are rarely recorded in Singapore's waters.
When he catches something significant, the 24-year-old shares it with researchers at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) for identification and preservation.
Over the years, Mr Lin has helped document at least 15 fish species new to Singapore's waters, of which seven were recorded at Bedok Jetty, adding to the country's biodiversity records.
With months to go before preparatory works begin, he said there is "definitely a sense of urgency" because many of the species found there inhabit murkier waters, making them difficult for divers and people exploring intertidal areas to spot.
One species Mr Lin hopes to document is the demon stinger, a rare relative of the stonefish that uses its free pectoral fin rays to "walk" along the seabed.
“This is probably the easiest place you can catch them in Singapore. Not saying they are common – they are very rare,” he added.
Even after works begin, Mr Lin intends to continue visiting the area.
"Personally, I will still fish here. I will observe what the changes are," he said.
ADDING TO SINGAPORE'S BIODIVERSITY RECORDS
Singapore has recorded about 700 to 800 fish species across its marine and freshwater habitats, according to Dr Tan Heok Hui, LKCNHM's senior collection manager of fishes.
Dr Tan described documenting Singapore's biodiversity as "a continual process".
"With proper documentation, you only realise what you've lost or what you may lose," he said.
The museum also receives records from anglers such as Mr Lin and other members of the public, which are verified by experts before being added to Singapore's biodiversity records.
Such specimens become part of the museum's collections.
NEW STUDY COULD TRACK CHANGES TO FISH COMMUNITIES
Separately, the National Parks Board (NParks) is discussing a potential study with marine fish researchers from local institutes of higher learning to better understand fish communities along reclaimed shorelines, such as along the East Coast.
Sources say the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and NUS are involved.
Replying to CNA’s queries, NParks said the study was first conceptualised in 2025 to understand how these environments change over time.
It will also help inform the design and management of future nearshore fish habitats that support both biodiversity and community use.
NParks' group director of the National Biodiversity Centre, Dr Karenne Tun, said the findings are expected to further inform the Long Island project and deepen understanding of fish communities along East Coast Park.
Associate Professor Jeffrey Kwik, a fish biologist at SIT, said no comprehensive survey has covered the entire East Coast shoreline in recent years.
"While there have been historically a lot of studies, you know, here and there, a full study of the entire stretch (along East Coast) has actually not been done enough, and definitely not in this current time, more recent times along the whole stretch."
"There'll be a lot of surveys, and these surveys will be done … over time, so that we understand any seasonal patterns in the size of the fishes, the species of fishes, and along the entire shoreline, adjacent to Bedok Jetty," he added.
He said such research would improve understanding of how fish use different coastal habitats and could contribute to environmental management and monitoring plans in the area.
The study is expected to start just before the preparatory works begin.
MORE THAN JUST A FISHING SPOT
For many regulars, Bedok Jetty is more than just a fishing spot – it is also home to a close-knit community.
Some retirees have been fishing there for as long as two decades and hope recreational fishing will remain part of the area's future.
"If you close off everything, we just go inland, nothing to do,” said one angler.
"After you build a Long Island, you make it accessible for us to go out there and fish, that will be very good."
The fate of the jetty is also up in the air for now.
When news broke that preparatory works were to begin in two phases on the east and west of the jetty, many regulars also wondered about its future.
Authorities say plans for the jetty have yet to be firmed up, as anything beyond the first phase of works is still being studied.
Researchers say anglers have built up years of knowledge about the marine life found around Bedok Jetty.
"There's so much institutional knowledge encapsulated by that community," said Dr Tan Yen Yi, assistant senior curator of birds at the LKCNHM.
"If you hook a big fish, or you hook a toxic fish … they will tell you, 'Sister, don't use your hand to catch it!'” she added. “Just by virtue of visiting the Bedok Jetty … you can learn so much."
Until the works begin, anglers like Mr Lin say they will keep returning to Bedok Jetty – not just to fish, but to document what is there while they still can.
"As for the community here, I know they know it's inevitable as well," he added. "I know people will be sad to see (this) space go … we'll stick around till the end."
Authorities have said the environmental study for the preparatory works found their overall impact on surrounding marine biodiversity is expected to be minor, with mitigation measures planned to reduce the environmental and community impact.