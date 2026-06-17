New rulebook on how landowners can defend coast from rising seas launched, to be mandatory from 2028
Coastal landowners with more than 30 years left on their lease must plan their defences against a projected rise in sea level by 2.15m.
SINGAPORE: Landowners with coastal properties now have a rulebook on how to fulfill their coastal protection obligations, after national water agency PUB introduced a code of practice that sets out technical standards and compliance requirements on Wednesday (Jun 16).
The code of practice will take effect from 2028, PUB said in a press release.
According to the code, landowners with more than 30 years left on their lease must plan for coastal protection to guard against a projected rise in sea level by 2.15m.
Those with fewer than 30 years left on their lease should prepare for at least a 0.7m rise in sea level.
The agency has engaged professional bodies, industry associations and potentially affected landowners about the obligations since 2025, and more sessions will be held in the second half of 2026 to help them understand the requirements, it said.
Announcing the launch of the code, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the recently passed coastal protection legislation sets out clear responsibilities and compliance standards.
“It places responsibility on all coastal landowners in Singapore, both public and private, to own, implement, maintain and operate coastal protection measures,” she said in a speech at the Singapore International Water Week conference on Wednesday.
Giving landowners and the industry clear signals early is equally important, so that they can build capabilities, plan investments and prepare to implement the measures with confidence, said Ms Fu.
The introduction of the code of practice comes three months after parliament passed laws in March to hold coastal landowners responsible for implementing mandatory coastal protection measures amid a global sea level rise.
The new law will require all coastal landowners, including government ministries, statutory boards and private firms to implement coastal protection measures as part of a continuous line of defence.
About 70 per cent of Singapore’s coastline is government-owned and will largely be handled by the state. The remaining stretches are held by private companies – mostly shipyards, ports, and businesses in the oil, gas and manufacturing sectors.
Private landowners of coastal plots will also receive capital grants to help them implement the mandatory measures, as well as advice and consultation from PUB on how to carry out the required works.
WHAT'S IN THE CODE
With the legal framework in place, the code of practice will provide clarity on what good coastal protection looks like and how to deliver it, said Ms Fu on Wednesday.
It will guide landowners and the construction and engineering industries in meeting their coastal protection obligations, she added.
“It goes beyond the design of coastal protection measures, by covering the inspection and maintenance regimes to ensure the integrity of structures over the intended lifespan,” said Ms Fu.
The code also caters for future climate projections by giving landowners the option to implement coastal protection in a single move or incremental steps, she added.
The requirements will be updated to keep pace with new findings on rising sea levels and technologies to support coastal protection measures, said the minister.
All landowners of the places prescribed in the Sewerage, Drainage and Coastal Protection Act should ensure that their measures meet the stipulated coastal protection level, which protects against both permanent and transient coastal flooding, said PUB in the press release.
The coastal protection level refers to the height to which landowners must build the measures. This will be determined based on various factors and site considerations.
Performance standards ensure that all measures are structurally sound and hydraulically resilient, said the agency.
The code of practice will also spell out the requirements for connecting adjoining coastal protection measures to ensure continuity and watertightness along the boundary.
After they complete their coastal protection measures, landowners are also responsible for ensuring that the barriers stay safe, functional and effective over time, said PUB.
“This includes establishing and implementing a maintenance regime and carrying out the necessary inspections. Given that coastal protection measures are exposed to persistent coastal conditions, regular upkeep is essential to ensure they continue to perform as intended,” the agency said.
Owners will need to make annual declarations to PUB confirming that all inspection and maintenance requirements have been met, it added.
Where static coastal protection measures like seawalls and embankments cannot be implemented due to operational needs, landowners can consider using coastal deployable barriers, PUB said.
These could include swing gates, flip-up barriers, raised barriers and sliding gates.
Given that there are greater operational risks in using deployable barriers, stringent requirements will be in place, said the agency.
Landowners must meet certain conditions and seek approval from PUB in advance. For example, they must show that they need deployable barriers because the waterfront is needed for maritime transport, logistics or services.
They should be proposed for existing developments, and these barriers should be fully or partially pre-installed, PUB said.
COASTAL PROTECTION SOLUTIONS
Apart from the new code, Ms Fu said PUB has also awarded S$14 million to five projects to test coastal protection solutions.
These measures will be implemented at selected locations along Singapore’s coastline from 2027, said PUB in a factsheet.
The results from the five projects will be assessed over three years to determine if they can be used for future coastal protection works, the agency said.
For example, a team comprising individuals from the National University of Singapore (NUS), construction company Woh Hup and Delta Marine Consultants has deployed an interlocking concrete armour system to protect against waves and erosion at Sentosa, said Ms Fu.
This design achieves better protection with less concrete, which reduces costs, carbon footprint and Singapore’s reliance on imported materials, she added.
Another adaptive, eco-friendly seawall project involves Japanese construction company Kajima, and local firms Samwoh Innovation Centre and Oung Construction, as well as NUS, the Singapore Institute of Technology and Delta Marine Consultants.
Building on Kajima’s eco-friendly seawall work in Tokyo, the project will test the use of prefabricated elements, with low-carbon materials, smart sensors and self-healing mechanisms to reduce emissions and maintenance costs, Ms Fu said.
“As Singapore and cities around the world confront growing coastal and flood risks, one thing is clear. None of us can do this alone. But together, we can move faster and further.”