New rulebook on how landowners can defend coast from rising seas launched, to be mandatory from 2028

SINGAPORE: Landowners with coastal properties now have a rulebook on how to fulfill their coastal protection obligations, after national water agency PUB introduced a code of practice that sets out technical standards and compliance requirements on Wednesday (Jun 16).

The code of practice will take effect from 2028, PUB said in a press release.

According to the code, landowners with more than 30 years left on their lease must plan for coastal protection to guard against a projected rise in sea level by 2.15m.

Those with fewer than 30 years left on their lease should prepare for at least a 0.7m rise in sea level.

The agency has engaged professional bodies, industry associations and potentially affected landowners about the obligations since 2025, and more sessions will be held in the second half of 2026 to help them understand the requirements, it said.

Announcing the launch of the code, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the recently passed coastal protection legislation sets out clear responsibilities and compliance standards.

“It places responsibility on all coastal landowners in Singapore, both public and private, to own, implement, maintain and operate coastal protection measures,” she said in a speech at the Singapore International Water Week conference on Wednesday.

Giving landowners and the industry clear signals early is equally important, so that they can build capabilities, plan investments and prepare to implement the measures with confidence, said Ms Fu.

The introduction of the code of practice comes three months after parliament passed laws in March to hold coastal landowners responsible for implementing mandatory coastal protection measures amid a global sea level rise.

The new law will require all coastal landowners, including government ministries, statutory boards and private firms to implement coastal protection measures as part of a continuous line of defence.

About 70 per cent of Singapore’s coastline is government-owned and will largely be handled by the state. The remaining stretches are held by private companies – mostly shipyards, ports, and businesses in the oil, gas and manufacturing sectors.

Private landowners of coastal plots will also receive capital grants to help them implement the mandatory measures, as well as advice and consultation from PUB on how to carry out the required works.