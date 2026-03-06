Private coastal landowners to receive grant, face new obligations after Coastal Protection Bill passed

The new law will require all coastal landowners - including government ministries, statutory boards and private firms - to implement coastal protection measures as part of a continuous line of defence.

About 70 per cent of Singapore’s coastline is government-owned and will largely be handled by the state. The remaining stretches are held by private companies, mostly shipyards, ports, and businesses in the oil, gas and manufacturing sectors.

Under the Bill, capital grants will cover studies, diversion of services and construction costs. Grants will be sized against cost norms that account for prevailing market rates and inflation, and paid in reimbursement tranches to help landowners manage cash flow. Landowners may apply for the grant only after a legal obligation has been formally imposed on them.

PUB will notify affected landowners of their obligations around 10 years before the expected completion date.

The Bill also gives PUB enforcement powers, including emergency powers of entry if the continuous defence line is incomplete due to delays, or if a landowner cannot be reached during an imminent coastal flood event.

Mean sea levels around Singapore are projected to rise by up to 1.15m by the end of this century. Combined with storm surges and high tides, water levels could spike by 5m instead.

“This is serious. It means that around 30 per cent of Singapore could be flooded by seawater. Our businesses along the coast, such as shipyards or ports that rely on having access to the sea, will be at risk of coastal flooding,” Ms Fu said.