Malaysia-registered taxis entering Singapore to pay S$15 per trip from 2027, up from S$2 a month

SINGAPORE: Malaysia-registered taxis entering Singapore will have to pay S$15 (US$11) per trip from Jan 1, 2027, up from the current S$2 a month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jun 25).

The adjustment to the ASEAN Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP) fee aims to narrow the cost gap between Malaysia-registered taxis and Singapore-registered taxis operating in Singapore, the authority said.

LTA issues Public Service Vehicle Licences (PSVLs) and ASEAN PSVPs to Malaysia-registered taxis that provide cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia.

Only Malaysia-registered taxis with a valid PSVL and PSVP are allowed to provide such services.

The revised fee comes after changes to cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia took effect on May 4, allowing passengers to be dropped off anywhere in Singapore and across Johor. The updated scheme also introduced additional designated pick-up points in both countries.

"Commuters are advised to use only licensed taxis for cross-border travel as only these have valid insurance coverage," said LTA, adding that unlicensed vehicles are not appropriately insured and could leave passengers without recourse if they are involved in an accident.

"LTA will continue to take enforcement action against illegal point-to-point transport services to safeguard the safety of commuters and livelihoods of licensed drivers," it added.

In May, 14 people were caught in LTA enforcement operations against illegal cross-border transport services.