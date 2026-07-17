MRT network logs third month of high reliability, no major delays since November

SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network remained near a record high in June, with the network’s Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) exceeding 2 million train-km for a third consecutive month, according to the monthly rail reliability report published by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jul 17).

There were also no delays exceeding 30 minutes on the MRT network in June, excluding the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), extending the streak without such an incident to eight months since November 2025. This is the longest the network has gone without such a delay since LTA began tracking the statistic in 2011.

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of MKBF, a metric that measures the average distance a train travels before encountering a delay of more than five minutes.

In June, the overall MRT network's MKBF rose to 2,500,000 train-km from a revised 2,350,000 train-km in May. According to LTA data, the figure was below the record high of 2,627,000 train-km achieved in June 2024.

June also marked the third consecutive month in which the overall MRT network's MKBF remained above 2 million train-km.

"Our high MKBF levels over the last three months are a reflection of the sustained effort and dedication from our transport workers and rail operators to uplift reliability and improve their response to faults and incidents," said LTA.

The agency added that the figures reflect the impact of the recommendations made by the Rail Reliability Taskforce in Feb 2026.