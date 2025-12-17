Driver who collided with another vehicle to face first etomidate-related traffic charge
This is the first case where a motorist will be charged for a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse, said the police.
SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic and collided with another vehicle will be charged on Thursday (Dec 18) for driving under the influence of etomidate.
“This is the first case where a motorist will be charged for a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse,” the police said in a media release.
According to the police, the man drove against the flow of traffic along Supreme Court Lane on Jul 14, between 5.40pm and 6.30pm.
“He then drove straight through a traffic junction on a right turn-only lane in heavy traffic, into the path of another vehicle,” they added.
“He did not slow down, which resulted in a collision with the vehicle along Bras Basah Road towards Raffles Boulevard near Bencoolen Street.”
The police said officers at the scene observed that the man showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, drooping eyelids and delayed responses to questions.
He was also said to be unable to provide a coherent account of how the accident occurred.
The man tested negative for alcohol in a handheld breath analyser test.
However, etomidate was detected in his blood sample in a subsequent blood analysis by the Health Sciences Authority.
Three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes were found in his car, the police said.
Etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug on Sep 1 as Singapore stepped up efforts to crack down on vaping and Kpods, or vape pods containing etomidate.
The man will also be charged with dangerous driving, which carries a maximum fine of S$5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
The offence of driving under the influence of a drug carries a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
The man may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.
“Driving under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and irresponsible,” the police said.
“In this case, etomidate impaired the driver’s judgment, resulting in him driving dangerously and colliding into another vehicle. It was fortunate that no one was injured.”