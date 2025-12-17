Driver who collided with another vehicle to face first etomidate-related traffic charge

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic and collided with another vehicle will be charged on Thursday (Dec 18) for driving under the influence of etomidate.

“This is the first case where a motorist will be charged for a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse,” the police said in a media release.

According to the police, the man drove against the flow of traffic along Supreme Court Lane on Jul 14, between 5.40pm and 6.30pm.

“He then drove straight through a traffic junction on a right turn-only lane in heavy traffic, into the path of another vehicle,” they added.

“He did not slow down, which resulted in a collision with the vehicle along Bras Basah Road towards Raffles Boulevard near Bencoolen Street.”