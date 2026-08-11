Singapore manufacturers adjust to higher US tariff, hold off on major production shifts

SINGAPORE: Singapore manufacturers exporting to the United States are looking at ways to manage higher costs from a new 12.5 per cent US tariff, but some are holding off on major changes to where they produce their goods.

The tariff took effect on Jul 24 following a US Section 301 investigation into 60 trading partners over their restrictions on imports of goods produced with forced labour.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) imposed tariffs of between 10 per cent and 12.5 per cent on the economies covered by the investigation, with Singapore facing the higher rate. The measures replaced a temporary 10 per cent global US import surcharge that expired on the same day.

About one-third of Singapore's domestic exports to the US are affected by the new tariff, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI). Certain products are exempt, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and some electronics.

MTI has said Singapore does not condone forced labour and has a comprehensive enforcement framework against such practices. It is continuing to engage the USTR to explore options on the matter.