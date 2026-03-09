Singapore to deploy RSAF aircraft to evacuate Singaporeans from Saudi Arabia on Mar 10

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deploy a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft to Saudi Arabia this week to evacuate Singaporeans stranded due to the war in the Middle East.

This is due to the urgent need of Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for assisted departure as well as limited flights from the Gulf region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Mar 9).

“Given the lack of feasible commercial options in the region, the Singapore government will deploy a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft for the assisted departure of Singaporeans from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Mar 10,” they said.

“A second flight from Saudi Arabia is being planned for Mar 12.”

In response to CNA's queries, MINDEF said passengers will not be charged for the repatriation flights, which will operate as a no-frills service with one meal provided.

"The airspace in Saudi Arabia remains open during this time and necessary diplomatic clearances have been sought for the conduct of these repatriation flights. The MRTT will be utilising flight routes taken by civilian aircraft to ensure safety."

It added that the A330 MRTT can carry about 200 passengers.

The deployment of the aircraft is solely to support the assisted departure operations, according to the ministries.

MFA will reach out to Singaporeans who have registered their interest for assisted departure from Saudi Arabia with more details.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang noted in a video posted on MFA's Facebook page that many commercial airlines were not ready to resume operations to the Middle East.



“We have decided to mount a third repatriation flight on Mar 10 ... from here and a fourth flight on Thursday from Saudi Arabia,” she said.



“We are reaching out to Singaporeans who expressed interest earlier with more details.”

Singapore mounted two repatriation flights over the weekend out of Muscat, Oman. The flights served Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates - countries where about 60 per cent of Singaporeans e-registered with MFA are located.