Businesses and communities take precautionary measures to mitigate risks of floods
Some firms and residents in flood-prone areas are working with PUB to brace against floods, as extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change.
SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chiew Koon’s landed home in a low-lying neighbourhood has weathered several floods over the past few decades.
The 79-year-old, whose family has lived in Pasir Panjang for the past 60 years, said floods used to be common there during the year-end monsoon season that brings about more rainfall.
In one particularly severe instance about 15 years ago, the water reached as high as his waist and caused damages to his property.
Such inconveniences have led to frequent engagements with the authorities.
Over the years, the situation has improved with upgraded drainage systems and canals.
Since 2021, Mr Tan has been helping national water agency PUB coordinate efforts to raise flood awareness in the neighbourhood.
“Together with some of my neighbours … we identify the residents who are more vulnerable to flooding, get their names, and pass them on to PUB,” he said.
He then helps distribute flood prevention devices that the agency provides for free, such as flood bags that inflate when they come into contact with water.
UPCOMING MONSOON SEASON
Thundery showers are expected across Singapore on most days in the coming weeks as the region goes through the inter-monsoon period, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.
PUB has zoned 700 households and businesses as being in the 36 flood-prone areas and 23 flooding hotspots across the island.
Flood-prone areas refer to low-lying places with a history of flooding, while hotspots are locations that are not low-lying but have experienced flash floods.
The agency said it has been working to reduce the number of areas that are susceptible to floods.
Since 2020, PUB has given out about 16,000 flood protection devices to those living and working in such areas. It plans to distribute up to 800 more ahead of the monsoon season.
Still, the statutory board cautioned that all Singaporeans need to be ready, as flash floods may occur unexpectedly, especially during periods of intense and heavy rainfall.
It has seen an uptick in the number of people who want to be notified about extreme weather conditions.
Subscribers to its Flood Alerts channel on messaging app Telegram have risen by about 5 per cent in the past three months to more than 19,000.
With the Northeast Monsoon expected to progressively set in towards the end of November or early next month, PUB is conducting drills among its staff and exploring new innovations to cope with possible flash floods.
It is also encouraging companies and communities to build up their own flood protection measures.
MITIGATING FLOOD RISKS
One such business that has taken matters into its own hands to safeguard against floods is the Changi Sailing Club.
It used to see regular flooding during monsoon periods, which affected members' yachts and at times prevented them from sailing out safely.
In October last year, the club built wider drains to cope with rainwater discharge and has not experienced flooding in its premises since.
“We upgraded our slipway, put in more concrete to level the ground and to increase a little bit of the gradient to ensure that the water flows in the right direction,” said its general manager Choy Yi Hong.
As rough weather also damages mooring lines, the company upskilled its workers with diving courses so they can inspect underwater equipment twice a year.
Aside from providing employees with an additional skill, Mr Choy said this also helps the company save costs as it no longer needs to hire external divers who may not be as knowledgeable about the club’s setup.
He encouraged other firms to invest in flood prevention measures, starting with inspections to identify the high-risk areas within their premises.
“Climate change is real. A lot of people don't feel it, but from a business like ours, we see it a lot (more),” said Mr Choy.
“We're right by the coastline, we see the storms coming in, we experience monsoons very easily. In the past two to three years, the club has seen higher rainfall and more intense storms.”
As for Mr Tan and his neighbours in Pasir Panjang, efforts continue in prevention and preparation exercises to brace against floods and safeguard their properties.
This comes as climate change is set to make extreme weather events like floods more frequent.
“This is a continuing story,” Mr Tan said.
“Because of global warming, the problem is beyond just the local residents. This requires greater effort than just from individuals. As a community, we all have to work together … to mitigate the effect of floods.”