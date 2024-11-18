Businesses and communities take precautionary measures to mitigate risks of floods

SINGAPORE: Mr Tan Chiew Koon’s landed home in a low-lying neighbourhood has weathered several floods over the past few decades.

The 79-year-old, whose family has lived in Pasir Panjang for the past 60 years, said floods used to be common there during the year-end monsoon season that brings about more rainfall.

In one particularly severe instance about 15 years ago, the water reached as high as his waist and caused damages to his property.

Such inconveniences have led to frequent engagements with the authorities.

Over the years, the situation has improved with upgraded drainage systems and canals.

Since 2021, Mr Tan has been helping national water agency PUB coordinate efforts to raise flood awareness in the neighbourhood.

“Together with some of my neighbours … we identify the residents who are more vulnerable to flooding, get their names, and pass them on to PUB,” he said.

He then helps distribute flood prevention devices that the agency provides for free, such as flood bags that inflate when they come into contact with water.