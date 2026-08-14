MRT network goes 9 months without delay exceeding 30 minutes, longest streak since 2011

SINGAPORE: The MRT network, excluding the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), saw no delays exceeding 30 minutes in July, according to the monthly rail reliability report published by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Aug 14).



July marked the ninth consecutive month without such a delay, the longest period since LTA began tracking the statistic in 2011.

LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF), a metric that measures the average distance a train travels before encountering a delay of more than five minutes.

July also saw the overall MRT network's MKBF rise to 2,370,000 train-km, up from a revised 2,360,000 train-km in June, representing the fourth consecutive month that the network's MKBF exceeded 2 million train-km.

“Our high MKBF levels over the last four months reflect the sustained effort and dedication of our transport workers and rail operators to uplift reliability and improve their response to faults and incidents,” said LTA.

The figures also reflect the impact of the recommendations made by the Rail Reliability Taskforce in February 2026, which operators SMRT and SBS Transit are now working closely with the LTA to implement, the agency said.