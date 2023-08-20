Logo
Watch live: PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech
Watch live: PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to deliver his National Day Rally speeches, starting in Malay at 6.45pm before he speaks in Mandarin and English. 

20 Aug 2023 05:00PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 05:53PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to deliver his National Day Rally speeches on Sunday (Aug 20), starting in Malay at 6.45pm, followed by the Mandarin and English speeches.

The rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year. Mr Lee previously said he will discuss Singapore's public housing schemes and the country's ageing population.

Follow the latest updates here: 

Source: CNA/jo/mi

