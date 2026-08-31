Nepal-Tibet disaster: Singapore to send police officers specialising in disaster victim identification

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will deploy a team to disaster-hit Nepal, including officers specialising in disaster victim identification, following deadly flash floods and landslides at the country’s border with Tibet last week.

The deployment is in line with Nepal’s request, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Aug 31).

Singapore will also send humanitarian supplies and personnel to support Nepal's ongoing relief efforts, including supplies from civilian sources and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The latest assistance comes on top of the government's earlier contribution of US$100,000 to the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) public fundraising in support of relief efforts in Nepal.

The SRC has raised around S$1 million to date, MFA said.

At least nine Singaporeans were listed as missing by the Nepal Tourism Board last week.

MFA said on Monday that its crisis response team has been deployed to Nepal since Aug 27 to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the disaster.

“The Singapore government will continue to work closely with the Nepal government on the provision of our humanitarian assistance,” the ministry said.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan spoke with Nepal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal on Monday to express Singapore’s condolences.

“Minister Balakrishnan commended the Nepal government’s disaster relief efforts and expressed appreciation for the Nepal government’s assistance in the search for missing Singaporeans,” MFA said.

“Minister Khanal expressed Nepal’s appreciation for the Singapore government’s assistance.”