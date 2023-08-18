'I will give my very best', says presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song after receiving certificate of eligibility

SINGAPORE: Mr Ng Kok Song said he will give his “very best” in his Presidential Election bid after receiving his certificate of eligibility on Friday (Aug 18).

The 75-year-old is one of three individuals who have qualified as candidates for the upcoming election.

The other two who have been issued their certificates of eligibility are former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. Businessman George Goh did not qualify.

Mr Ng, who was previously the chief investment officer at GIC, had submitted his eligibility application via the public sector deliberative track based on his experience at the sovereign wealth fund.

In a statement to the media, he said receiving the eligibility certificate marks the start of his "official journey as a presidential candidate".

“As I reflect, I would like to honour the generations before me who built the strong foundation of Singapore,” wrote Mr Ng.

“For all of us, here and now, let’s do our best for the current and future generations to realise our hopes and ensure that Singapore continues to thrive.

“I will give my very best to this Presidential bid, as I seek the privilege to be of service and build a united Singapore for the future,” he said.