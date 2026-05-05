Singaporean linked to Phnom Penh-based scam syndicate arrested, two more suspects wanted
Of the 34 initial suspects wanted in connection with the group, Ngiam Siow Jui is the fifth to be arrested.
SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in connection with a scam syndicate based in Phnom Penh, and an INTERPOL red notice was issued for two additional men suspected to be involved with the group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (May 5).
Ngiam Siow Jui was accused of being a scam caller targeting Singapore victims in government official impersonation scams, and was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in Phnom Penh before being deported to Singapore.
He will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Organised Crime Act over his alleged involvement in the syndicate. He faces one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group.
Ngiam is among the 34 initial suspects, comprising 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians, who were wanted in connection with the group. Four Singaporeans, including Ngiam, and one Malaysian have since been arrested.
His arrest "follows close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the SPF and the CNP", SPF said in a news release.
Additionally, on Mar 25, SPF published INTERPOL red notices against two other Singaporean men – Jonathan Boneta, 27, and Lee Ding Hao, 33 – who are believed to be members of the syndicate. Both men are currently out of Singapore.
Including these two men, a total of 31 suspects wanted for their alleged involvement with the group remain at large. Of these, 25 are Singaporeans and six are Malaysians.
The syndicate, which operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, was disrupted by SPF and CNP last September, and is believed to be linked to at least 535 reported scam cases involving total losses of about S$53 million (US$41.5 million).
As part of ongoing investigations, SPF had issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate.
"The SPF will continue to work closely with its foreign law enforcement partners and spare no effort to apprehend those committing scams against victims in Singapore," the police said.
If convicted, Ngiam faces up to five years in jail, a fine of up to S$100,000 or both.