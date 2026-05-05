Singaporean linked to Phnom Penh-based scam syndicate arrested, two more suspects wanted

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in connection with a scam syndicate based in Phnom Penh, and an INTERPOL red notice was issued for two additional men suspected to be involved with the group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (May 5).

Ngiam Siow Jui was accused of being a scam caller targeting Singapore victims in government official impersonation scams, and was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in Phnom Penh before being deported to Singapore.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Organised Crime Act over his alleged involvement in the syndicate. He faces one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised crime group.

Ngiam is among the 34 initial suspects, comprising 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians, who were wanted in connection with the group. Four Singaporeans, including Ngiam, and one Malaysian have since been arrested.

His arrest "follows close collaboration and intelligence sharing between the SPF and the CNP", SPF said in a news release.