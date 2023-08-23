What will it take to retain foreign nurses when some see Singapore as a stepping stone to the West?

SINGAPORE: Retaining foreign nurses in Singapore can be a challenge, and among the issues is that the nation is seen as a stepping stone to other countries.

Singapore’s healthcare training is valuable and is “sought after” across the world, said CEO of recruitment agency People360 Services Jordache Keith.

Instead of hiring nurses directly from their home countries and training them, some Western nations hire those with experience overseas, he said.

It is a “pretty known fact” that working here is seen as a route to the West, he told CNA podcast Heart of the Matter.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who joined Mr Keith on the show, said in response: “We've heard this and we‘re clearly bothered.

“We work so hard in providing the training and then when they're well trained (and leave), it's a loss to us.”

There is a need to expand the workforce of nurses and support care staff to 69,000 in 2030 because of an ageing population, Ms Rahayu said. As at the end of last year, Singapore had 49,000 nurses and support care staff.

Amid a crunch in nursing manpower, Singapore will add close to 4,000 new nurses to its workforce by the end of this year, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced in November last year.

Of the additional staff, about 60 per cent will be from abroad to make up for the slowdown in foreign nurse recruitment due to COVID-19 border restrictions.