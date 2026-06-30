2 websites set up by The Online Citizen to bypass POFMA restrictions will be designated Declared Online Locations: MDDI

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) on Tuesday (Jun 30) designated two new websites set up by The Online Citizen (TOC) as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

The declarations on TOC's alternate website and Heidoh's website will take effect on Wednesday and will last until 12pm on Jun 30, 2028.

In June 2025, TOC's primary website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram, and X pages, were designated for the second time as DOLs for repeatedly communicating falsehoods, including on topics such as the death penalty and financial and social assistance schemes.

The declaration will last till Jul 27, 2027.

Sites issued with DOLs are required to display notices informing users that they have communicated multiple falsehoods and that viewers should exercise caution when accessing them for information.

The operator of the platforms is also restricted from receiving financial or other material benefits from operating the sites.

MDDI said that following the initial declaration in 2025, it observed that TOC’s operator has set up alternate online locations to publish content. Since the new websites have a different uniform resource locator (URL), they are not required to follow the DOL requirements.

"This has allowed their operator to receive financial benefits from operating the sites by carrying paid content, such as online advertisements," said the ministry.