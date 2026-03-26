Police looking into TOC article on parliamentary replies about Singaporeans allegedly serving in IDF

SINGAPORE: The police are looking into an article by The Online Citizen (TOC) on Singaporeans allegedly serving in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to determine if there are any potential criminal offences arising from the statements made in the article.

Mr Terry Xu and the publisher of TOC have also been issued a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 26).

Mr Xu, as well as Taiwan-based Miao Yi Infotech, which publishes TOC, are required to publish correction notices relating to the original articles or posts, with a link to the government’s clarification.

Among other things, the Mar 5 article alleged that Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam was deliberately giving incomplete answers to parliamentary queries (PQs) and that Singapore has not taken action against the two alleged Singaporeans due to its ties with Israel.

In its statement, MHA highlighted several factual inaccuracies in TOC's article.

First, the article states that Mr Shanmugam deliberately chose to give incomplete answers to the PQs on the two Singaporeans who allegedly served in the IDF during the Gaza conflict.

It also alleges that the Singapore government had information to act on, including identifying information of the two Singaporeans who allegedly served in the IDF during the Gaza conflict, noting its formal request to Israel.

It also said that the government has identified the two alleged Singaporeans but has chosen not to identify them.

The TOC article also alleges that the government did not take action against the two Singaporeans due to Singapore's diplomatic relations and defence and intelligence ties with Israel.

The article also alleged that a POFMA direction was not issued "in respect of the source" that said two Singaporeans had served in the IDF during the Gaza conflict because the statement was true.

An article published on Feb 11 by the outlet Declassified UK had published data purportedly obtained from the IDF, suggesting that there were two Singapore passport holders among some individuals with two or more nationalities who were serving in the IDF during the Gaza conflict.