PAP will look to resonate with voters and rally them to a cause, amid shifting political landscape: Analysts

CEC APPOINTMENTS: WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR

The PAP also voted for its 38th central executive committee (CEC) on Sunday, with Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat joining the ranks for the first time after being co-opted.

National University of Singapore political scientist Bilveer Singh said the omission of senior ministers from the ballot altogether – such as Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean – suggested they may step down from their Cabinet positions some time in the next term of government.

“You can reshuffle the Cabinet anytime, but the CEC is here to stay for two years,” he explained, adding that it might even indicate their omission from the next general election.

Specific appointments within the CEC - such as secretary-general, chairman and organising secretaries - will not be known for another week or two. In 2022, this took 20 days.

Internal party dynamics, particularly among the core 4G or fourth-generation leaders, will be closely watched through the positions that immediately follow Mr Wong’s, said Assoc Prof Tan, who noted that Mr Chee, who took up his portfolio in January, was “effectively bilingual and so that helps the party connect with the Chinese-speaking ground”.

The fate of the deputy-secretary general post, created back in 2022 just for Mr Wong, will also be of interest.

If the PAP retains the role, whoever’s elected by fellow CEC members to that position will be seen as the presumptive deputy prime minister after the general election, said Assoc Prof Tan.

If abolished, who Mr Wong appoints as his two assistant secretary-generals could signal who’s in his inner circle as well as who he’s closest to within the leadership, said the experts CNA spoke to.

The incumbent assistant secretary-generals are Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Asst Prof Ong also identified the organising secretary positions as key, as they will be primarily responsible for organising the grassroots for the coming elections. Currently, the posts are held by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Another thing to watch is whether Mr Heng Swee Keat remains as chairman of the party. And the man he took over the post from, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who has not been on the ballot at the last two CEC votes, could still be co-opted into the weeks to come.

“If he makes a return to the CEC, it could point to Mr Wong’s attempt to strengthen his position and broaden his base of support within the party,” said Assoc Prof Tan.

Assoc Prof Singh stressed that Mr Wong needs to organise his team politically.

“The opposition terrain has totally changed, and voters from the young to the old are extremely critical. CEC members cannot be seen as getting to where they are just due to political patronage.”