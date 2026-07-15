35 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A of P1 registration exercise
Fewer schools were oversubscribed in this phase compared to last year, even though the Ministry of Education (MOE) cut the Primary 1 intake for most schools earlier this year.
SINGAPORE: A total of 35 schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, a drop from last year, based on data released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jul 15).
The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2A this year was Red Swastika School in Bedok, with 88 applicants for 24 spaces.
Applications under Phase 2A started at 9am on Jul 9 and concluded at 4.30pm on Jul 10. One school – Canossa Catholic Primary – will not take in any children in this phase of the exercise.
With 120 spaces in total, 61 students applied to the school in Phase 1, which is for students whose siblings are currently in the school. 60 spaces are typically reserved for Phases 2B and 2C.
According to MOE’s website, all eligible Phase 1 applicants will be offered a place in the school they applied to. This is why Canossa Catholic Primary has 59 spaces available for Phases 2B and 2C, and no open spots for Phase 2A.
Use our table to find the results for every primary school. Ballot results are out this Friday:
The next two most oversubscribed schools were Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 137 applicants for 47 spaces and Shuqun Primary School in Jurong West, with 93 applicants for 32 spaces, the data showed.
Princess Elizabeth Primary was also among the top three most oversubscribed schools last year.
Phase 2A is for children whose parent or sibling is a former student of the school, including those who joined as alumni. It is also for children whose parent is a staff member at the school, or a member of the school advisory or management committee.
Children who went to a MOE kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school can also apply under Phase 2A.
According to data released by MOE last week, there were 867 fewer spots in Phase 2A across all primary schools than in 2025.
MOE cut the Primary 1 intake for most schools earlier this year in view of significantly falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years.
At the time, the ministry said the cuts would minimise the need for school mergers or relocations and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore.
BALLOTING
Of the 35 schools that were oversubscribed, 31 will undergo balloting.
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which schools are going to the ballot?
Balloting for Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Angsana Primary School
- Elias Park Primary School
- Frontier Primary School
- Horizon Primary School
- Jurong West Primary School
- North View Primary School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- Shuqun Primary School
- South View Primary School
- Temasek Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Gongshang Primary School
- Pasir Ris Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Ai Tong School
- Catholic High School (Primary Section)
- Huamin Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Punggol Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- St. Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
Balloting for PR children living within 1km of the school:
- Alexandra Primary School
- Tanjong Katong Primary School
Oversubscribed but no ballot:
- Jing Shan Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Valour Primary School
- Zhenghua Primary School
Twenty spaces are reserved for students applying under Phase 2B, while 40 vacancies are reserved for those applying under Phase 2C.
Applications for Phase 2B will open at 9am on Jul 20 and close at 4.30pm the next day.
Phase 2B is for parents who have joined the primary school as a volunteer no later than Jul 1 of the year before Primary 1 registration. They must have given at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by Jun 30 that year.
Parents who are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school can also apply in this phase, as can parents who are endorsed as active community leaders.