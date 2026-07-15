35 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A of P1 registration exercise

SINGAPORE: A total of 35 schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, a drop from last year, based on data released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jul 15).

The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2A this year was Red Swastika School in Bedok, with 88 applicants for 24 spaces.

Applications under Phase 2A started at 9am on Jul 9 and concluded at 4.30pm on Jul 10. One school – Canossa Catholic Primary – will not take in any children in this phase of the exercise.

With 120 spaces in total, 61 students applied to the school in Phase 1, which is for students whose siblings are currently in the school. 60 spaces are typically reserved for Phases 2B and 2C.

According to MOE’s website, all eligible Phase 1 applicants will be offered a place in the school they applied to. This is why Canossa Catholic Primary has 59 spaces available for Phases 2B and 2C, and no open spots for Phase 2A.

Use our table to find the results for every primary school. Ballot results are out this Friday: