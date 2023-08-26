Singapore is very fortunate, should welcome those of other nationalities who want to live here: Ng Kok Song

SINGAPORE: Singapore should welcome people of other nationalities who want to come and live in Singapore to take up citizenship, and contribute by taking up political office or as citizens, said presidential candidate Ng Kok Song on Saturday (Aug 26).

Speaking to journalists during a visit to Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, the former GIC chief investment officer was responding to rival candidate Tan Kin Lian’s comments a day prior.

Mr Tan had said on Friday that Singaporeans would prefer a chance to have both their President and his spouse be born in the country.

"BLUE-BLOODED SINGAPOREANS"

Accompanied by his wife, Tay Siew Hong, Mr Tan said: “I want to introduce her so that the people of Singapore will also have a choice of the 'first lady'. There are three 'first ladies', so you can have a choice. My wife, like me, we were born in Singapore. We are blue-blooded Singaporeans.”

“Of course, we respect other people from other countries who come to Singapore to become citizens,” he added. “But I think deep down, our locals would prefer at least a chance to have the President and the ‘first lady’ to be true Singaporeans from birth.”

The term “blue-blooded” is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as an adjective describing someone from a royal or socially important family.

Mr Tan clarified later that he defines a “blue-blooded Singaporean” as someone who “comes from a long-standing and respected lineage within Singaporean society, often implying a strong connection to the country's history, culture, and traditions”.

He added that the term might also be used "metaphorically to describe individuals who exhibit a deep and unwavering patriotism for Singapore".