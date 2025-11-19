Two Singapore primary schoolers invent robot to help kids keep a safe distance from screens

SINGAPORE: Two primary school students have designed a robot that encourages healthier screen habits, and their creation will soon compete on the global stage.

Nine-year-old Elon Chan from New Town Primary School and 11-year-old Skylar Chua from Nanyang Primary School will be representing Singapore at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) finals, held here from Nov 26 to 28.

Their project, entered under the Future Innovators (Elementary) category, is one of three Singapore teams among more than 500 competing globally.

MAINTAINING HEALTHY EYE DISTANCE

The idea for their invention, RoboBuddy, was inspired by the students’ own experience of feeling tired after spending too much time in front of screens.

“It is very hard to quit gaming. I also see my friends and cousins endlessly scrolling through YouTube and their devices for a very long time,” said Skylar in an interview on CNA’s Singapore Tonight.