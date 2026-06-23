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NLB unveils timeline for upgrades to Queenstown, Ang Mo Kio libraries
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Singapore

NLB unveils timeline for upgrades to Queenstown, Ang Mo Kio libraries

Ang Mo Kio Library will be closed on Aug 1 to prepare for its relocation to AMK Hub, while Queenstown Library will be closed temporarily from Aug 31 for a revamp that will preserve the building's iconic facade while refreshing its interior.

NLB unveils timeline for upgrades to Queenstown, Ang Mo Kio libraries

An artist's impression of the new Ang Mo Kio Library in AMK Hub. (Image: National Library Board)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
23 Jun 2026 04:18PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 04:26PM)
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SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio Library will close on Aug 1 ahead of its relocation, while Queenstown Library will close temporarily from Aug 31 for a revamp, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Monday (Jun 22).

Ang Mo Kio Library is due to reopen at its new location at AMK Hub on Nov 20, NLB said in a Facebook post. Its last day of operation at its current location is Jul 31.

During the relocation period, patrons can visit the self-service Browse-n-Borrow kiosk and Sit-n-Read Node located on level 4 of AMK Hub. 

Patrons may also visit nearby libraries in Bishan, Yishun and Toa Payoh to continue accessing library resources, NLB said.

“Patrons can look forward to greater connectivity and a refreshed library experience inspired by the green spaces and landmarks iconic to the neighbourhood,” added NLB.

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An artist's impression of the new Ang Mo Kio Library in AMK Hub. (Image: National Library Board)
An artist's impression of the revamped Queenstown Library. (Image: National Library Board)

Queenstown Library, which is a gazetted conserved building, will be temporarily closed for revamp “following extensive preparatory work due to its status as a gazetted conserved building”.

It will have its last day of operations on Aug 30, and is scheduled to reopen in late 2028.

“As Singapore’s oldest public library, its iconic facade will be preserved,” said NLB.

Patrons will have to wait for more details on alternative services available during the closure.

NLB first confirmed that the Ang Mo Kio Library would be relocating on Jul 1, 2025, prompting worry from some patrons that the increased accessibility would lead to the neighbourhood library becoming more crowded.

However, other library-goers said they are looking forward to the added convenience the move would bring.

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Source: CNA/rk(gf)

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NLB Ang Mo Kio Queenstown
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