Singapore will strengthen rehabilitation capabilities to deal with rising self-radicalisation: Lawrence Wong
Other ways to respond to a changing security landscape include building strong and cohesive bonds within society, says the prime minister.
SINGAPORE: With self-radicalisation on the rise domestically, Singapore will strengthen its rehabilitation capabilities, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Sep 13).
“Now we have to go beyond Islamic religious counselling because Singaporeans are succumbing to a wider range of extremist ideologies,” he said in a speech delivered at an annual Ministry of Home Affairs appreciation lunch for community volunteers.
Efforts are already underway, such as having a suite of interventions – ranging from mentorship and cyber wellness to programmes to improve social skills – tailored specifically for self-radicalised young people.
There have been “some positive” results, said Mr Wong, who cited the case of a Christian youth who was detained in December 2020 for planning attacks against Muslims at two mosques.
The youth, who was 16 when detained, was the first Singaporean to be dealt with under the country's Internal Security Act (ISA) for being radicalised by far-right extremist ideologies.
He has since received counselling from a Christian pastor on the virtues of non-violence and appreciation for inter-faith harmony, said Mr Wong.
Social support and guidance from two mentors, including a volunteer from the Religious Rehabilitation Group, have also helped to change the youth’s way of thinking. He is now studying at an institute of higher learning, after being released in January 2024.
Mr Wong also stressed the need to keep building strong and cohesive bonds within society, noting that those who feel isolated often fall prey to self-radicalisation.
“They turn to online sources to find meaning and they stumble upon extremist materials, and then they get led astray. To counter that, we have to foster belonging, human connections and trust,” said the prime minister.
Mr Wong’s speech followed news on Tuesday that two Singaporeans have been issued with restriction orders under the ISA.
One was 30-year-old Muhammad Jihadul Mustaqiim Mahmud, who aspired to take up arms in Syria as well as for Turkїye.
The other was a 14-year-old who supported the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) while also subscribing to far-right extremism and identifying himself as an incel.
The boy is Singapore’s first case of self-radicalisation by a mix of different extremist ideologies, to be dealt with under the ISA.
In his speech on Saturday, Mr Wong also noted Singapore has seen more cases of young Singaporeans succumbing to extremist ideologies.
Since 2015, 18 youths between 14 and 20 years old have been dealt with under the ISA. More than two-thirds emerged in just the last five years.
This comes amid a changing security and threat landscape, partly enabled by digital and online technology making extremist propaganda more accessible than before.
He cited the recent murder of US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as an example of how online radicalisation can easily translate into real-world harm.
"Acts of violence that were once rare have become disturbingly more commonplace," said Mr Wong.
In Singapore, the Internal Security Department has had to deal with cases where individuals used artificial intelligence chatbots to draft manifestos for armed struggle, or to find instructions to make weapons including 3D-printed guns.
The range of extremist ideologies has also widened, and is no longer limited to religious extremism. People are now drawn to the likes of neo-Nazi movements or the incel subculture known for its resentment and hostility towards women, said Mr Wong.
In response to this evolving environment, Singapore will also deepen international cooperation, in the form of exchanging intelligence, expertise and resources.
Many countries are keen to learn from Singapore’s rehabilitation approach and Singapore will share its experience while learning from others, said Mr Wong.
There is also the need to remain vigilant.
“Our security agencies will do their best to detect and neutralise threats, but every Singaporean also has a role to play,” he said. “If you see a loved one succumbing to extremist ideologies, please help to report them early so that they can receive help.”
“I know it's not easy. I do have friends who have gone astray. I knew them when they were younger and I would never have expected them to turn to extremism, but these things can happen.
“And when they do, we want to be able to act early and help them get back on the right path as soon as possible,” said the prime minister.
Mr Wong noted that Singapore has worked hard to strengthen ties across race and religion for the past 60 years. This remains vital, but its people must now also guard against new divides, such as those along socioeconomic lines.
“Left unchecked, they can weaken trust and erode the cohesion we have painstakingly built up. So, we must continue to do our best to strengthen the bonds between Singaporeans,” he said.
“The more united we are, the more resilient we will be against these divisive forces.”